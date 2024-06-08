Day of the Devs is here once again! This bi-annual celebration, from Double Fine Productions and iam8bit, of the weird and wonderful world of indies is always a delight, and at Summer Game Fest 2024, the showcase didn't disappoint.

We got a look at 20 games, including seven World Premieres. These range from the sweet to the silly to the spectacular. Some highly-anticipated indies — including Mossmouth and The Game Bakers' next games — might have stolen the show, but everything here is worth a look. The big question for us is, "Are these coming to Switch?". That's always difficult for these bigger showcases, but we've got all the answers.

Here is every single game announced at Day Of The Devs Summer Game Fest Edition 2024, and all confirmed Nintendo Switch games at the presentation.

Day Of The Devs Summer Game Fest Edition 2024 - All Confirmed Switch Games

Five games shown off during this year's Day of the Devs presentation are confirmed to be coming to Switch. We have more details on them below, but these are the games:

Every announcement at Day Of The Devs Summer Game Fest Edition 2024

Here is every single announcement from Day of the Devs Summer Game Fest Edition showcase, confirmed platforms, whether they're coming to Switch or not, and some trailers or screenshots where available.

Simpler Times - Out Now (Switch unconfirmed)

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 768k

Aaaaand we're starting things off with a shadowdrop! Simpler Times is a little bit like 3D Unpacking, except you're only moving from one house. As Taina, you're reliving the memories of your childhood home as you pack things away. It's a beautifully cosy experience, and if you have a PC, you can play it right now.

Is it coming to Switch?: No, this one's only on PC.

Battle Vision Network - 2025 (Switch unconfirmed)

Capybara Games, the studio behind the brilliant Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes on DS (which is now available on Switch thanks to the Definitive Edition) is returning to its tactical roots, but with a "live" twist. Battle Vision Network is a PvP, 1v1 puzzle strategy game where battles only take five minutes. Climb the ranks, recruit new characters, and take part in seasonal events when this hits next year.

Is it coming to Switch?: PC and Netflix only for now.

Cairn - 2025 (Switch unconfirmed)

If you've been wondering what The Game Bakers — developers of Furi and Haven — have been up to, well, it seems the team has been climbing mountains. That's what Cairn is all about. The team describe the game as the last in its "Freedom Trilogy", and you'll need to battle the elements to get to the top of the mountain.

Is it coming to Switch?: PC and consoles — that could mean Switch or the Switch's successor! Both Furi and Haven are on Switch, so fingers crossed.

Petal Runner - TBC (Switch unconfirmed)

One of our favourite games of the showcase was Petal Runner, which the team at Nano Park describe as a "love letter to Game Boy Color RPGs". It's an adorable slice-of-life RPG where you deliver pets to the residents of Sapphire Valley. Everything is powered with petals, too, and you have to play minigames to keep the pets happy and power up resources. We're really praying to see this on Switch.

Is it coming to Switch?: PC (Steam) is the only confirmed platform for this one, but c'mon, the Game Boy and Pokémon aesthetic? Surely we'll see this on Switch.

Karma: The Dark World - TBC (Switch unconfirmed)

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 768k

You'll notice going through this list that there are a lot of horror games coming soon. Karma: The Dark World is one of the most striking. Taking place in East Germany in 1984, you play as a member of Leviathan's Thought Bureau who can jump into people's minds. With this skill, you have to piece together the truth of "a particular moment in time". Developer Pollard Studio has described the game as "Lynchian and Orwellian" and early footage seems to live up to those claims.

Is it coming to Switch?: Unlikely for now. The game is confirmed for all platforms but Switch.

UFO50 - 18th September 2024 (Switch unconfirmed)

Finally. Mossmouth's next project, UFO50, has a release date, and it looks absolutely fantastic. UFO50 is all about a fictional games console, and comes packed with 50 completely unique games. You'll follow the development history of a fictional games company all while blasting through a variety of genres and titles. It's been six years since Mossmouth first announced this game, and we're so glad to see it finally landing later this year.

Is it coming to Switch?: Developer Derek Yu has said he'd love to see it on Switch. UFO50 is PC-only at the moment, but this is one we're desperate to play on Switch. The Spelunky games made their way over, so perhaps...?

Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit - 25th June 2024 (Switch unconfirmed)

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 768k

After more haunted cosiness? Then the sequel to Cozy Grove is exactly what you're looking for. Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit doesn't look to be shaking up the formula too much from the first game, but haunted bears, cute art, and a story powered by friendship? It's a winner, surely.

Is it coming to Switch?: It's a Netflix exclusive for now, but this is one we're confident will be on a Nintendo platform eventually.

Koira - 2025 (Switch unconfirmed)

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 768k

DON'T NOD is publishing this lovely-looking tale about a boy and his best friend, a dog. After saving the puppy, you have to explore the forest in order to make your way home. You can play fetch with the dog, play with the dog, and chase the dog. But beware, not everything is friendly in the woods. Koira looks beautiful, and it tells its story without dialogue, so this is definitely one that will pull on the heartstrings.



Is it coming to Switch?: At the moment, it's only planned for Steam. Could be a Switch 2 port in the future, though.

Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure - 25th July 2024

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 768k

We've known about this one for a while, but the big news here is that Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure has a release date! The game is launching next month, so we won't have long to wait. before we can shuffle the grid and go on an adventure.

Is it coming to Switch?: Yes it is!