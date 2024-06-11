Monopoly - Releasing September 2024
"MONOPOLY is back with a fresh look and an improved game experience. Buy, sell, trade properties, and grow your empire in this faithful adaptation of the game we all grew up with! Dive into the center of the board to explore a gorgeous fully animated 3D city."
Brawlhalla - Brawlhalla Fest 2024
Ubisoft's free-to-play fighter is currently hosting its annual festival, with all sorts of content unlocked during this period. Players can also double XP and gold, and a new character coming out on 12th June.
Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Remake - Releasing 2026
Ubisoft shared a teaser of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake. According to this same trailer, it's launching at some point in 2026. No platforms have been announced just yet, but the original title was released on the GameCube in 2003.