Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 768k

Ubisoft Forward has now officially wrapped and it included a handful of Nintendo Switch-related game announcements.

While it's not quite as big as certain other years on the Nintendo front, we still got a look at the DLC on the way to Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, a new Monopoly game reveal, another look at the indie title Biomorph and some surprises, too.

So, here's everything that was featured during the show:

Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown - Story DLC, September 2024