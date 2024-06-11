Ubisoft Forward has now officially wrapped and it included a handful of Nintendo Switch-related game announcements.

While it's not quite as big as certain other years on the Nintendo front, we still got a look at the DLC on the way to Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, a new Monopoly game reveal, another look at the indie title Biomorph and some surprises, too.

So, here's everything that was featured during the show:

Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown - Story DLC, September 2024

Biomorph (indie) - Releasing "later in 2024"

Monopoly - Releasing September 2024

"MONOPOLY is back with a fresh look and an improved game experience. Buy, sell, trade properties, and grow your empire in this faithful adaptation of the game we all grew up with! Dive into the center of the board to explore a gorgeous fully animated 3D city."

Brawlhalla - Brawlhalla Fest 2024

Ubisoft's free-to-play fighter is currently hosting its annual festival, with all sorts of content unlocked during this period. Players can also double XP and gold, and a new character coming out on 12th June.

Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Remake - Releasing 2026

Ubisoft shared a teaser of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake. According to this same trailer, it's launching at some point in 2026. No platforms have been announced just yet, but the original title was released on the GameCube in 2003.

What did you think of the latest Ubisoft Forward event? Let us know in the comments.