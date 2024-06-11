Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 768k

Ubisoft has announced the famous board game Monopoly is returning to Switch in September 2024.

This "new" Monopoly game will come with improved graphics and gameplay to really help "bring the tabletop experience to life". You'll be able to play with up to six players in your living room (with the ability to share a single controller) and you can also take on the world in online matches.

To top it off, you'll also be able to customise your game experience with your favourite dice, token aesthetic and even custom "homemade" rule set. This new version will include additional modes like "Fast Mode" and "Speed Die" as well to speed up matches.