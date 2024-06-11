Ubisoft has announced the famous board game Monopoly is returning to Switch in September 2024.
This "new" Monopoly game will come with improved graphics and gameplay to really help "bring the tabletop experience to life". You'll be able to play with up to six players in your living room (with the ability to share a single controller) and you can also take on the world in online matches.
To top it off, you'll also be able to customise your game experience with your favourite dice, token aesthetic and even custom "homemade" rule set. This new version will include additional modes like "Fast Mode" and "Speed Die" as well to speed up matches.
"In the new MONOPOLY, the classic franchise returns with improved graphics and gameplay that brings the tabletop experience to life. When players move around the board, they can admire the neighborhood and watch as it transforms before their eyes, from sunny mornings to stormy nights. Explore every nook and cranny of the city to uncover hidden tokens, but vigilant players beware! Keep an eye out for Mr. Monopoly, who may be hiding in plain sight!"