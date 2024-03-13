Just when we thought we were out, they pull us back in! Ubisoft has today revealed a first look at the Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown post-launch roadmap, which lays out three free content updates and a new story DLC, all coming our way in 2024.
The first of these content updates, 'Warrior's Path' will arrive next week on 20th March and will add a Speedrun and Permadeath Mode as well as a selection of new outfits for Sargon. The following two will be landing in Spring and Summer respectively, with the promise of even more outfits and a Boss Rush Mode first, and then new challenges, amulets and more later.
This will all cap off later in 2024 with a paid story DLC about which we still know very little.
The Lost Crown devs teased that more content was on its way back in February, but we weren't expecting quite this much consistency in the post-launch roll-out. Guess we won't be forgetting this one in a hurry, then.
If you are yet to try out Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, it is well worth a look. We awarded the game an 'Excellent' 9/10 in our review earlier this year, praising just about every element on offer and calling it "the first must-play of 2024".