Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake has bolstered its development with Ubisoft Toronto joining the project.

Here's what this developer had to say in a brief message on social media:

"We’re excited to rewind time and bring our studio’s creativity, expertise and updated tech to refresh this beloved classic with our partners at @UbisoftMTL."

The same team is seeking "creative artists, animators, and programmers" to help out on this "legendary" project. It's also reassured fans it's still working on the new Splinter Cell title.





We’re excited to rewind time and bring our studio’s creativity, expertise and updated tech to refresh this beloved classic with our partners at pic.twitter.com/kksyihIjKG Ubisoft Toronto is joining the development of the remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time!We’re excited to rewind time and bring our studio’s creativity, expertise and updated tech to refresh this beloved classic with our partners at @UbisoftMTL June 3, 2024

Ubisoft Toronto previously worked on Far Cry 6, and joins Ubisoft Montreal on this new remake project (the same developer behind the original Sands of Time game on the GameCube and multiple other platforms as well as the long-running Assassin's Creed series).