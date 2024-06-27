In some industry-related news, Capcom has today announced it will be hosting a 'Capcom Next - Summer 2024' showcase on 1st July 2024.

This broadcast will run for 25 minutes and will focus on three titles - the newly announced Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess and Resident Evil 7 for Apple platforms. Capcom has also clarified there won't be any updates on Monster Hunter Wilds or coverage of its "other titles".





1️⃣ First details on

2️⃣ News on

3️⃣ RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard for iPhone/iPad/Mac.



👉 https://t.co/uP9SrWCodm pic.twitter.com/dXtrVM35ou Tune in on July 1, 3pm PT for CAPCOM NEXT - Summer 2024, a 25-min event sharing info on 3 titles!1️⃣ First details on @DeadRising Deluxe Remaster!2️⃣ News on @Kunitsu_Gami : Path of the Goddess.3️⃣ RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard for iPhone/iPad/Mac. June 27, 2024

Although there's no mention of any Nintendo or Switch-specific announcements at this upcoming showcase, platforms for the Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster haven't actually been revealed just yet. And with Nintendo's next-generation of hardware on the horizon, who knows what could happen...

Capcom seemingly shared everything it had for the Switch during Nintendo's recent Direct broadcast, announcing Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics as well as the Ace Attorney Investigations Collection, with both games due out later this year. In some other news, it's also re-releasing the original Resident Evil trilogy on PC.