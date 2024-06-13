Summer Game Fest had all sorts of surprises this year and if you're wondering about the future of this event, Geoff Keighley has already confirmed it will return to Los Angeles in June 2025.

Together with the industry, we will continue to build what's next. We're thrilled to announce that #SummerGameFest will return to Los Angeles in June 2025, including Play Days from @iam8bit and a livestreamed showcase event that fans can attend.

In some other show news, Limited Run Games has announced it will be airing its own annual broadcast 'LRG3' next week on 20th June 2024. It will include previews of "upcoming physical and digital releases" and can be watched on YouTube or Twitch.

LRG3 2024 airs on Thursday, June 20th at 2pm ET / 11am PT. Come preview some of our biggest upcoming physical and digital releases in 2024 and beyond.



LRG3 2024 airs on Thursday, June 20th at 2pm ET / 11am PT. Come preview some of our biggest upcoming physical and digital releases in 2024 and beyond.