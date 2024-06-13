Summer Game Fest had all sorts of surprises this year and if you're wondering about the future of this event, Geoff Keighley has already confirmed it will return to Los Angeles in June 2025.
In a brief post on social media, he mentions the event will continue to help "build what's next" alongside the games industry:
In some other show news, Limited Run Games has announced it will be airing its own annual broadcast 'LRG3' next week on 20th June 2024. It will include previews of "upcoming physical and digital releases" and can be watched on YouTube or Twitch.
Warframe's 'TennoCon 2204' will also take place next month between 19th - 20th July 2024, bringing in a "new era":