We've got some more good news for anyone planning on picking up a physical copy of Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics for Switch later this year.

According to select retailers, Capcom will be offering the complete collection on the game cartridge (or disc, if you're buying the game for PlayStation), with no downloads required. So it will be fully playable in its release state! Keep in mind, there could still be at least some patches and updates post-launch to sort out bugs or glitches.

This news follows the confirmation last week a physical release was definitely on the way to the Nintendo Switch. When it arrives, this collection will come loaded with seven titles including hits like Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes as well as plenty of extra content and features.

Capcom has released collections similar to this one in the past like the Capcom Fighting Collection and other titles like Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, with physical versions also being made available for these games.