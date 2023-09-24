Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Earlier this week, Capcom confirmed the Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy would be launching on the Nintendo Switch early next year on 25th January 2024.

Now, in an update, a physical release is coming to Japan and other Asia regions. The good news is that you can pre-order it from websites like Playasia and it will include language support for "English, Japanese, French, German, Korean + Traditional & Simplified Chinese".





When this collection launches on Switch, players will be able to relive Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Dual Destinies, and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Spirit of Justice from the 3DS era. You can learn more in our existing story here on Nintendo Life: