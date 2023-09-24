Earlier this week, Capcom confirmed the Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy would be launching on the Nintendo Switch early next year on 25th January 2024.

Now, in an update, a physical release is coming to Japan and other Asia regions. The good news is that you can pre-order it from websites like Playasia and it will include language support for "English, Japanese, French, German, Korean + Traditional & Simplified Chinese".

When this collection launches on Switch, players will be able to relive Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Dual Destinies, and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Spirit of Justice from the 3DS era. You can learn more in our existing story here on Nintendo Life:

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy (Multi-Language) for Nintendo Switch
Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy (Multi-Language) for Nintendo Switch

Any interest in a physical Switch release of this trilogy? Leave a comment below.