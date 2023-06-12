One of the highlights of today's Capcom Showcase was the announcement of Apollo Justice: Ace Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy. It's coming in "early 2024" to the Nintendo Switch and multiple other platforms.
It will feature three Ace Attorney games in one complete collection. This includes Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Dual Destinies, and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Spirit of Justice.
"join Apollo Justice on his journey to bring order to the courts and bring an end to the dark age of the law!"
This follows the release of the original Ace Attorney trilogy, made up of the first three titles and released on the Nintendo Switch as a collection in 2019.