Been hoping for it for years and really only watched the Capcom presentation in case it finally happened. Got my hopes up when they showed Spirit of Justice footage in the intro, but still thought if they were doing it they wouldn't announce it with Ghost Trick about to come out.

Either way, thrilled it's finally happening and definitely picking these up. Been replaying Dual Destinies for awhile and been meaning to replay Spirit of Justice so probably finish DD for now then wait on SoJ until this version comes out. Been wanting to replay the older games as well anyway so might do those in the meantime.