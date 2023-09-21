Capcom has announced that Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy will be launching on Nintendo Switch on January 25th, 2024.
The collection contains Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Dual Destinies, and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Spirit of Justice, all of which are playable on the Nintendo 3DS. However, since the unfortunate closure of the 3DS eShop earlier this year, a collection on Switch sure sounds like the perfect remedy, right?
The release will also come wit a bunch of special content, so let's see what Capcom has in store of us:
- Orchestra Hall – The soundtracks of all three games plus 14 select tracks from the Ace Attorney 15th Anniversary Orchestra Concert and the Ace Attorney 2019 Orchestra Concert make for a total of 175 tracks. Watch the new chibi character illustrations dance along to the music as you enjoy your favorite songs.
- Art Library – This library is chock full of character designs, background art, and even the special prologue anime for Spirit of Justice. We’ve never included so much! Original art commissioned for this collection can also be found here!
- Animation Studio – Freely create the scene of your dreams with character models and animations, background music, and voiced lines from the games—all at your fingertips. Place characters in situations unthinkable in the main games!
- Special Episodes and Costumes – Special Episodes and costumes that were only available as pre-order specials or paid content are included in this collection. Play with special costumes on for even wackier trials. Enjoy the two Special Episodes from Dual Destinies and Spirit of Justice, “Turnabout Reclaimed” and “Turnabout Time Traveler.” An unusual client and some familiar faces make these must-play episodes for any Ace Attorney fan!