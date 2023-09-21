Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Capcom has announced that Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy will be launching on Nintendo Switch on January 25th, 2024.

The collection contains Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Dual Destinies, and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Spirit of Justice, all of which are playable on the Nintendo 3DS. However, since the unfortunate closure of the 3DS eShop earlier this year, a collection on Switch sure sounds like the perfect remedy, right?

The release will also come wit a bunch of special content, so let's see what Capcom has in store of us: