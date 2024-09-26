Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Gates of Hyrule
Image: Nintendo

Throughout Echoes of Wisdom, Zelda will be able to help the citizens of Hyrule with their problems. These are called Side Quests and many of them will give excellent rewards for you on your adventure.

Below we've listed every single Side Quest available in Echoes of Wisdom, along with where to find them.

Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom - All Side Quests & Their Locations

We've listed all 50 Side Quests in Echoes of Wisdom below in the order they're listed in in-game. You'll see their region and any additional information below. Click on the headers to order alphabetically.

Side Quest Name Location Notes
Finding the Flying Plant Suthorn Village
What Is Snow... Really? Suthorn Village Available after getting the Lands of the Goddesses Main Quest
Up a Wall Suthorn Prairie Northwest of Lueberry's House, after clearing Suthorn Ruins
The Blocked Road Suthorn Prairie West of Lueberry's House, after clearing Suthorn Ruins
The Flying Tile Oasis, Gerudo Desert
Elusive Tumbleweed Gerudo Town
Beetle Ballyhoo Gerudo Town After clearing Gerudo Sanctum
Gerudo Tag Training Gerudo Town
Tornado Ghost? Gerudo Town
Wild Sandstorms Gerudo Town Available after defeating two Lanmolas in Gerudo Desert
Dohna's Challenge Gerudo Town Available after getting the Lands of the Goddesses Main Quest
Deliver the Grilled Fish Seesyde Village, Jabul Waters You cannot use an Echo for this
A Treat for My Person Seesyde Village, Jabul Waters Cat Costume Clothing required
The Zappy Shipwreck Seesyde Village, Jabul Waters After clearing Jabul Ruins
The Zora Child's Fate River Zora Village, Jabul Waters After clearing Jabul Ruins
Precious Treasure Sea Zora Village, Jabul Waters After clearing Jabul Ruins
Out of Bubble Keep Zora Cove, Jabul Waters Business Scrub quest
Big Shot Zora Cove, Jabul Waters Available after getting the Lands of the Goddesses Main Quest
Secret Chief Talks Zora Cove, Jabul Waters Available after getting the Lands of the Goddesses Main Quest
Runaway Horse Hyrule Ranch, Hyrule Field
Let's Play a Game Eastern Temple, Eastern Hyrule Field Available after getting the Lands of the Goddesses Main Quest
The Great Fairy's Request Lake Hylia, Great Fairy Shrine Complete the game
A Curious Child Hyrule Castle Town Available after getting the Lands of the Goddesses Main Quest
An Out-There Zol Hyrule Castle Town Available after getting the Lands of the Goddesses Main Quest
Impa's Gift Hyrule Castle, Hyrule Castle Town Available after getting the Lands of the Goddesses Main Quest
One Soldier Too Many Hyrule Castle Town Available after getting the Lands of the Goddesses Main Quest
From the Heart Hyrule Castle Town Available after getting the Lands of the Goddesses Main Quest
Automaton Engineer Dampé Hyrule Field North of Hyrule Ranch. Available after getting the Lands of the Goddesses Main Quest.
Explosions Galore! Dampé Studio, Eastern Hyrule Field Must complete Automaton Engineer Dampé first
Performance Artist! Dampé Studio, Eastern Hyrule Field Must complete Automaton Engineer Dampé first
Endless Stomach! Dampé Studio, Eastern Hyrule Field Must complete Automaton Engineer Dampé first
Chop 'em in Two! Dampé Studio, Eastern Hyrule Field Must complete first four Dampé quests
Get Rich Quick! Dampé Studio, Eastern Hyrule Field Must complete first four Dampé quests
Cuccos on the Loose Kakariko Village
Questioning the Local Cats Kakariko Village Available after getting the Lands of the Goddesses Main Quest
The Firework Artist Goron City After clearing Elding Temple
Ready? Set? Goron! Eldin Volcano After clearing Elding Temple
Glide Path Eldin Volcano After clearing Elding Temple
Glide Path Trailblazer Eldin Volcano Must complete Glide Path first
The Flames of Fortune Eldin Volcano After clearing Elding Temple
A Mountainous Mystery Eldin Volcano Available after getting The Prime Energy and Null Main Quest
Getting it Twisted Hebra Mountain Business Scrub quest
Stamp Stand Swallowed! Hebra Mountain After clearing Lanayru Temple
Snowball Magic Hebra Mountain After clearing Lanayru Temple
The Mythical Deku Snake Scrubton After clearing Faron Temple
Mobbing Mothulas! Scrubton After clearing Faron Temple
The Rain-Making Monster Scrubton After clearing Faron Temple
Looking for Bempu Scrubton After clearing Faron Temple
Cotton-Candy Hunt Scrubton After clearing Faron Temple. Must complete Let's Play a Game Side Quest
Recipes, Please Smoothie Shop (Anywhere)

