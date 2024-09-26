Throughout Echoes of Wisdom, Zelda will be able to help the citizens of Hyrule with their problems. These are called Side Quests and many of them will give excellent rewards for you on your adventure.

Below we've listed every single Side Quest available in Echoes of Wisdom, along with where to find them.

Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom - All Side Quests & Their Locations

We've listed all 50 Side Quests in Echoes of Wisdom below in the order they're listed in in-game. You'll see their region and any additional information below. Click on the headers to order alphabetically.

Side Quest Name Location Notes Finding the Flying Plant Suthorn Village What Is Snow... Really? Suthorn Village Available after getting the Lands of the Goddesses Main Quest Up a Wall Suthorn Prairie Northwest of Lueberry's House, after clearing Suthorn Ruins The Blocked Road Suthorn Prairie West of Lueberry's House, after clearing Suthorn Ruins The Flying Tile Oasis, Gerudo Desert Elusive Tumbleweed Gerudo Town Beetle Ballyhoo Gerudo Town After clearing Gerudo Sanctum Gerudo Tag Training Gerudo Town Tornado Ghost? Gerudo Town Wild Sandstorms Gerudo Town Available after defeating two Lanmolas in Gerudo Desert Dohna's Challenge Gerudo Town Available after getting the Lands of the Goddesses Main Quest Deliver the Grilled Fish Seesyde Village, Jabul Waters You cannot use an Echo for this A Treat for My Person Seesyde Village, Jabul Waters Cat Costume Clothing required The Zappy Shipwreck Seesyde Village, Jabul Waters After clearing Jabul Ruins The Zora Child's Fate River Zora Village, Jabul Waters After clearing Jabul Ruins Precious Treasure Sea Zora Village, Jabul Waters After clearing Jabul Ruins Out of Bubble Keep Zora Cove, Jabul Waters Business Scrub quest Big Shot Zora Cove, Jabul Waters Available after getting the Lands of the Goddesses Main Quest Secret Chief Talks Zora Cove, Jabul Waters Available after getting the Lands of the Goddesses Main Quest Runaway Horse Hyrule Ranch, Hyrule Field Let's Play a Game Eastern Temple, Eastern Hyrule Field Available after getting the Lands of the Goddesses Main Quest The Great Fairy's Request Lake Hylia, Great Fairy Shrine Complete the game A Curious Child Hyrule Castle Town Available after getting the Lands of the Goddesses Main Quest An Out-There Zol Hyrule Castle Town Available after getting the Lands of the Goddesses Main Quest Impa's Gift Hyrule Castle, Hyrule Castle Town Available after getting the Lands of the Goddesses Main Quest One Soldier Too Many Hyrule Castle Town Available after getting the Lands of the Goddesses Main Quest From the Heart Hyrule Castle Town Available after getting the Lands of the Goddesses Main Quest Automaton Engineer Dampé Hyrule Field North of Hyrule Ranch. Available after getting the Lands of the Goddesses Main Quest. Explosions Galore! Dampé Studio, Eastern Hyrule Field Must complete Automaton Engineer Dampé first Performance Artist! Dampé Studio, Eastern Hyrule Field Must complete Automaton Engineer Dampé first Endless Stomach! Dampé Studio, Eastern Hyrule Field Must complete Automaton Engineer Dampé first Chop 'em in Two! Dampé Studio, Eastern Hyrule Field Must complete first four Dampé quests Get Rich Quick! Dampé Studio, Eastern Hyrule Field Must complete first four Dampé quests Cuccos on the Loose Kakariko Village Questioning the Local Cats Kakariko Village Available after getting the Lands of the Goddesses Main Quest The Firework Artist Goron City After clearing Elding Temple Ready? Set? Goron! Eldin Volcano After clearing Elding Temple Glide Path Eldin Volcano After clearing Elding Temple Glide Path Trailblazer Eldin Volcano Must complete Glide Path first The Flames of Fortune Eldin Volcano After clearing Elding Temple A Mountainous Mystery Eldin Volcano Available after getting The Prime Energy and Null Main Quest Getting it Twisted Hebra Mountain Business Scrub quest Stamp Stand Swallowed! Hebra Mountain After clearing Lanayru Temple Snowball Magic Hebra Mountain After clearing Lanayru Temple The Mythical Deku Snake Scrubton After clearing Faron Temple Mobbing Mothulas! Scrubton After clearing Faron Temple The Rain-Making Monster Scrubton After clearing Faron Temple Looking for Bempu Scrubton After clearing Faron Temple Cotton-Candy Hunt Scrubton After clearing Faron Temple. Must complete Let's Play a Game Side Quest Recipes, Please Smoothie Shop (Anywhere)

