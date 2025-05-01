One month ago, we knew so little. But now we know Switch 2 is landing in just over a month, bringing not just a new catalogue of games but also fresh blood to your existing library, with Nintendo Switch 2 Edition upgrades for a host of your favourites.

And let's not forget that there's still a swathe of Switch 1 games slated for this year and beyond. Its successor may start hogging the spotlight come 5th June, but with games like Rhythm Heaven Groove and Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream still to come, there's still things to look forward to if you're not jumping on the Switch 2 train just yet.

We've highlighted a mixture of Switch 1 and 2 games coming in the next two months below. You'll also find further fabulous games beneath our prime picks, as well as some choice Switch (2) accessories.

New Switch 1 & 2 Games for May & June 2025

Capcom Fighting Collection 2 - 16th May

There's a lot going on in this sequel collection of Capcom fighters, and although the vs. SNK games might grab your eye, it's the return of Power Stone and its sequel that has us really excited. Hey, as recovering Sega fanpeople, what can you do?

We loved the first collection, and we've got high hopes for this one.

Choose from fan-favorite games like Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001 and Project Justice to 3D action games like Power Stone and Power Stone 2 in this collection of eight classic fighting games!- Included Games

Capcom vs. SNK: Millennium Fight 2000 Pro

Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001

Capcom Fighting Evolution

Street Fighter Alpha 3 UPPER

Power Stone

Power Stone 2

Project Justice

Plasma Sword: Nightmare of Bilstein

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time - 21st May

We'll put this here, but don't bet your house on it definitely arriving on 21st May. You see, this was originally announced in the 2023 February Nintendo Direct for a release later that year getting delayed until Summer 2024, and then to October '24, and finally to April 2025. Talk about stealing time.

Still, if this is half as addictive as it looks, it'll be stealing an awful lot more when it launches. Eventually.

Step into this Slow-Life RPG where you can freely switch between 14 unique jobs, so called "Lives," and enjoy a carefree life in a fantasy world. Fish, cook, shape the island to your liking, or team up with friends to battle monsters across the vast world.

Mario Kart World - 5th June

The first Switch 2-only game, this open-world take on Mario's classic karting looks and feels fantastic. Nintendo's confident enough to launch the system with it, so beyond all the revealed details we're hoping it'll still have plenty of surprises up its sleeve for anybody picking this up on launch day.

In Mario Kart World, you can go off the racetrack and drive virtually everywhere! Race seamlessly across connected roads and racetracks that deliver Mario Kart racing like never before. Participate in the new Knockout Tour mode, where you’ll barrel through back-to-back courses with no pit stops along the way. And in Free Roam mode, it’s possible to go off the racetrack and drive in any direction you wish, explore areas that pique your interest and take some photos at scenic spots with a group of friends.

Heard of this one? Apparently it came out for a couple of previous Nintendo consoles and they're wheeling it out for a third time!

This one needs no introduction, of course, but if you're keen to play BOTW with faster load times, a higher resolution and frame rate, and a peppering of extras, now's your chance. And if you already own the Switch game (which must be the case for anyone reading this, surely?), you can just buy the $10 upgrade. You also get the upgrade for 'free' is you've got a Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack subscription.

Upgrade your adventures in Hyrule on the Nintendo Switch 2 system! Jump back into the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom games, now with enhanced resolution, increased frame rates, HDR support, and faster load times.

Plus, you can get even more out of your adventures with ZELDA NOTES. Use Navigation to find shrines and Koroks, hear previously untold stories from in-game characters, share Autobuild blueprints, and more! This game-specific service is designed to provide a more streamlined gameplay experience. ZELDA NOTES can be found in the Nintendo Switch app on smart devices and is exclusive to the Nintendo Switch 2 Editions of these games.

TOTK is getting the same NS2 Ed. treatment - check out the Zelda notes (heh) above for the lowdown.

One of the big third-party announcements for Switch 2's launch, this is coming on one enormous cart and should prove to be a great technical showpiece for the new console.

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition contains the base game and spy-thriller expansion Phantom Liberty in one ultimate package, available for the first time ever to Nintendo players.

The game takes full advantage of Nintendo Switch 2’s features, including gyroscope aiming, motion controls, touch screen commands, and mouse capabilities.

Nintendo Switch 2 owners can purchase the game on launch day in a physical 64 GB game card or digital download from the Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch 2.

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma - 5th June

With its subtitle announced during the double-whammy Nintendo Indie World and Partner Showcase last August, we've been looking forward to this new entry in the dungeon-dwelling fantasy farming RPG series, and this one is looking like a corker.

Originally slated for 30th May, this one was pushed back a few days to coincide with the launch of Switch 2 — and Guardians of Azuma is getting a Switch 2 Edition, too.