Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Update [Fri 10th Nov, 2023 04:45 GMT]:

Unfortunately, Level-5 has now officially confirmed the delay of Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time. It will now arrive on the Switch at some point in 2024. Here's an official statement, explaining the developer wants to deliver a "better quality" game:

"In order to deliver the Nintendo Switch game FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time which was scheduled to be released in 2023, in better quality to everyone, we have decided to change the release date to 2024."

The new release date will be revealed at Level-5's Vision 2023 II event, airing on YouTube and Niconico later this month on 29th November at 9 pm JST. This same show will also share more release dates for other titles such as Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road.

Original [Thu 9th Nov, 2023 06:30 GMT]:

If you were worried Level-5's upcoming Switch release Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time might not make its 2023 release window, today we've got a bit of an update.

This latest information (via Ryokutya2089) has been discovered in a Japanese advertisement, which suggests the game's launch period has shifted from this year to 2024.

Level-5 hasn't officially said anything just yet about a delay, but the last major update was back in February this year - with a trailer simply mentioning this life simulator featuring RPG elements was coming at some point in 2023.

As previously revealed, Level-5 is meant to be sharing some "release dates" for upcoming titles at some point this month in celebration of its 25th anniversary, so hopefully, we get a date for Fantasy Life and Level-5's other titles on the way to the Switch.

These other games include DECAPOLICE, Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road, and Professor Layton and the New World of Steam.