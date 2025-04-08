Guide Where To Pre-Order Nintendo Switch 2 Update: Nintendo pre-orders live in Europe today (with an invite!)

First-Party NS2 Accessories

These accessories will release on launch day, June 5th!

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller - $79.99 / £74.99

"Take your gaming to the next level with the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller.

This controller includes a C Button for opening the GameChat menu at any time, GL/GR Buttons that you can freely map to any button you choose, an audio jack for headphones and headsets, and other features."

Joy-Con 2 Controllers - $89.99 / £74.99

"The updated Joy-Con 2 controllers have motion controls and HD rumble 2, along with the new C Button for easy GameChat* access and all-new mouse controls in compatible games. This set includes both a left and right Joy-Con 2 controller (along with a pair of Joy-Con 2 straps)—perfect for local multiplayer with a friend in compatible games."

Joy-Con 2 Charging Grip - $34.99 / £29.99

Con 2 controllers to the Joy-Con 2 charging grip to use as a classic-style controller—or a handy charging station with the included USB-C charging cable. It also features the GL/GR Buttons, which can be custom mapped."

Joy-Con 2 Strap - $12.99

"Each of these Joy-Con 2 straps can be attached to a Joy-Con 2 controller for use. The strap may also allow for more stability when using mouse controls in compatible games. The strap can be easily snapped into place and removed with a push of the release button. Only for use with the Nintendo Switch 2 system and Joy-Con 2 controllers."

Joy-Con 2 Wheel (set of 2) - $19.99 / £16.99

"Place your Joy-Con 2 controller into the Joy-Con 2 wheel to enjoy more realistic control and a better grip in racing-style games. The smooth magnetic connection helps keep your Joy-Con 2 controller secure even in the most wild of races! Set includes one light blue and one light red wheel accessory."

Nintendo Switch 2 Dock Set - $109.99

"Replace your Nintendo Switch 2 dock—or set up a second one! Adding an extra Nintendo Switch 2 dock lets you easily set up a second TV in your house for big screen gaming action! Includes a Nintendo Switch 2 dock, AC adapter, USB-C® charging cable, and Ultra High-Speed HDMI™ Cable."

Nintendo Switch 2 Camera - $59.99 / £49.99

"Whether in TV mode, tabletop mode, or handheld mode, you can video chat with friends or use other in-game camera features by plugging this camera into the USB-C® port on top of the system. Place the Nintendo Switch 2 camera wherever you like and adjust its angle to get the best shot. The lens can capture a wide view, too, so even big rooms or groups of people can get in on the fun!

Its compact size makes the camera easy to move and place where you need it to be. The wide-angle lens can be freely adjusted to get everyone in on the action, no matter the room size. Plus, a high-sensitivity image sensor can adjust the brightness automatically to detect faces."

Nintendo Switch 2 Carrying Case & Screen Protector - $34.99 / £20.99

"Help protect your Nintendo Switch 2 system with this stylish and sturdy carrying case, along with a screen protector and cleaning cloth."

Nintendo Switch 2 All-In-One Carrying Case - $79.99 / £66.99

"The case can store and carry all equipment needed to play in TV mode, including the Nintendo Switch 2 system, Nintendo Switch 2 dock, Joy-Con 2 controllers, various cables, and up to six game cards."

Nintendo Switch 2 AC Adapter - $29.99 / £29.99

"This is a replacement for the AC adapter included with each Nintendo Switch 2 system. It can be connected to either the Nintendo Switch 2 system or Nintendo Switch 2 dock. The AC adapter and cable can be separated for easier storage. Includes USB-C charging cable"

Switch 2 GameCube Controller - £58.99

For use when GameCube titles hit Switch Online via Switch 2 exclusively! This will no doubt pack all the same functions and style as the N64 pad we got a while back.

Official Nintendo-branded microSD Express Card - $54.99 / £49.99

"Licensed microSD Express cards, recommended for Nintendo Switch 2, are sold in select retail stores (while supplies last)."

Third-Party NS2 Accessories

The most popular third-party accessories that Switch 2 players will need are sure to be microSD Express cards - a new form of microSD card that's different from the type used in Switch 1. Repeat: your old microSD cards will not work in Switch 2!

The huge 1TB card from Lexar will be popular, if it ever comes back into stock (and if you've got $200 to spare!), but smaller cards may be more budget-friendly. Check out our microSD Express Card guide for more info and storage options: