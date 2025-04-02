Well folks, the rumours and speculation can finally end; Nintendo has confirmed that the Switch 2 will launch on 5th June 2025.
Information on pre-orders were made available during the presentation, but Nintendo has confirmed that a website will be going live later today with more information.
The official price has been set at $449.99 / €469.99 / £395.99. We'll update once we get confirmation of other regional prices.
Crucially, a bundle will be made available on day one that will include the Switch 2 console and a digital copy of Mario Kart World. This will be priced at $499.99 / €509.99 / £429.99.
Initial demand for the console is likely to be exceedingly high, so we'll have a pre-order guide available very shortly with all the details on how to nab yourself the Switch 2.
Breaking...
I really hope whoever wants one is able to get it. I'm not holding my breath scalpers won't ruin another product launch.😐 I'm going to personally wait for a while before getting one. I'm content with my OLED
I'm seeing a price of EUR 499 listed. That would be a significant price hike if true.
EDIT: So EUR 469 it is. Slightly disappointing, tbh, because they said affordability was something they had taken into consideration. Yet understandable, with inflation, uncertainty and a weak Yen.
For me, it's too expensive to consider for a day one purchase, but I'll definitely get it further down the line. MP4 will be on S1 anyway, so not missing out on the one game I'm really looking forward to.
A June release, just as I predicted
That's my 40th birthday 😭
This thing is going to be a fortune.
And they still haven't announced a price...
Edit: Price has been revealed on Nintendo store UK
£395.99 for standard
£429.99 for Bundle with Mario Kart World
I think I'm going to wait to get it since basically the only announcement I was hyped for was Bravely Default.
Gotta say earlier than I expected. Best of luck to those buying at launch!
Two Souls games coming. Justifies a purchase from me.
Waiting for preorder news. Mum on that so far.
I was ONE DAY AWAY!
Didn’t think it would be that soon. Nice!
And for DK!!!! SUPER HYPED
June 2025, just like my prediction.
But funny thing, at the same time I will celebrate 1st anniversary of my PS5 Fat purchase day that I bought on 1 June 2024. 😅
Well, looks like I have to wait longer until there is a White bundle.
I don't like Black color bundle.
£395.99 and £429.99 w/Mario Kart on the My Nintendo Store
Pre-orders from Tuesday (08/04)
Price doesn't matter. I'm getting one. I have money.
They've had all this time to make games for the thing, and 2 of the 3 nintendo exclusives are kart racers!
(I dont count the paid tech demo as a game)
@AtlanteanMan I hoped we would have gotten that today!
Glad we aren't too far off from launch. Don't know if I'd get it day one. But glad it's not a long wait in general.
Liked the look of MK and DK, but I don’t think I need to have this on day one. Lots of 3rd party, not much Nintendo.
@abbyhitter : I have money too. But I'll wait until they have some games I want to spend my money on.
Preorders when??
Technically a new Zelda...new DK...Mario Kart looks remarkable...Elden Ring and a new FS game...FF7...Street Fighter 6....and finally acknowledgement for the Gamecube...I'd say I'm very satisfied with this one.
I'm most excited for the DK game. I've been waiting so damn long to see a proper 3D Donkey Kong title, and what they showed looks like exactly what I've been wanting.
Slightly concerned by Soulcalibur 2 getting acknowledged again. Would have strongly preferred the HD port, and I'm guessing the GC version coming back might prevent the port from coming over.
Interested in Switch 2 BOTW/TOTK. Wonder how much better they might look.
No price yet and so soon!
I predicted mid May, so I was a little early
S2 Special features are video, chat and mouse;
What year is it??
But not possible to order yet. Very strange
This is gonna end up being an expensive day. NS2, Pro Controller, MK World, Hitman, GameCube controller, Micro SD Express card...
469....on the expensive side. What we all expected, plus a little more.
No price DAMMIT.
Also did anyone's else stream like froze and then rewind back in time???
What a direct! That's how you do it!
I can wait. Not sure what to make of DK, need more info but otherwise no big hitters to worry about early adopting.
Metroid Beyond on my OLED is more than fine for now.
@anoyonmus yeah, think everyone had that issue
€469.99 for the console, €509.99 for the console + Mario Kart World bundle (taken from My Nintendo Store)
Maybe by time some games I want are out, they'll have the OLED model available.
Personally predicted a late-August release timing myself so early-June is definitely a pleasant surprise, though the lack of any pricepoint is baffling for it being this close to release XD
The only Switch 2 titles that interest me at this point are Pokémon Z-A and the enhanced Hogwart's Legacy (though if I have to buy the full Hogwart's game again, might wait until it goes on sale, since I already have it on my Switch).
That being said, I want a Switch 2, but I don't feel like I HAVE to have it on day 1.
@Fizza : Id have rathered they released in late August and had some more 1st party games for it..
I sure as heck am not paying more just to play zelda again in 4k.
Common estimate considering the timing of the Direct and schedule of the demonstration events. Nintendo telegraphed it. Very happy it's not further away. Still not happy about no release date for Metroid Prime 4. Grrr!
Think I’ll wait for Pokemon. Also nice of Nintendo to charge for upgrades. Lots of PS5 games did free PS5 upgrades.
I was more excited and satisfied with last week's direct, to be honest, in terms of game announcements and new apps etc.
Switch 2 enhancements of BOTW is what interested me most in today's presentation. Which is to say...I think I can wait for a while before picking one up.
Good luck to those who are excited and want one on launch day. Hopefully the unannounced price is palatable, and scalpers are kept in check for pre-orders and release.
@thehoppypoppy : Agreed. Even mario kart didnt wow me that much, not when i have kirby kart.
I admit that I were wrong about some things. 4K + 120fps were a shock for me.
Those games shown here looks not even close to PS4 Pro upgraded games. So Xbox 1 to PS4 (or a bit above PS4) level then.
But that Elden Ring (and some other too) footage is much below of my copy on my PS4 Pro so Switch 2 is probably not on PS4 level, or?
But... Seriously poor Sony! Seriously a FromSoftware Switch 2 exclusive game must be a titanic blow against Sony and their fanbase now.
I'm seriously not that thrilled with those ultra gimmicky nonsense here, this feels too Wii / Wii U honestly.
That Daemon game is my highlight here. I'm not that sure of Duskblood, it feels like a FromSoftware Greatest Hits game, too many similar character/location designs from Elde Ring, Bloodborne, Sekiro & Dark Souls games.
Mario Kart World... I don't know about this, it feels like that Nintendo is taking a huge risk here. Looks too big to be a "party racing" game.
Well 1080p screen, holy shet! My bet were at 900p. I guess there're a reason by why they haven't revealed the price yet, because it's EXPENSIVE!
Not day one for me like with Switch. Damn saw now 469euros! So 600-700euros in my country then, yikes!
Nintendo for sure took at lot of risk with that price tag.... It's a huge jump from Switch prices.
Going to wait until they announce a Zelda edition. Got my TOTK OLED when it came out and I can't justify switching from that to a plain black console. My partner is still using his OG switch and might upgrade though, so I can play any exclusives on my profile on his console until then.
@Fizza they 100% avoided recording the price-point because of all the threats of tariffs being thrown around, simpler todo it that way.
If it counts, it's $449/€469 for the base console, $499/€509 for the Mario Kart World bundle
@smeggysmeg : Yeah, nintendo are taking the michael by charging for the upgrades.. I'd happily play both Zelda games again in 4k HDR.. But im not paying more for that.
Wario64 tweeted 4/9 for preorders just now...
Switch 2 is way cheaper in Japan where it has a region locked version.
It's 20% more expensive for the international version. Thanks USA and your tariffs, you really outdid yourself at being a jerk to everybody in the world including Europe, Asia and Australia.
(Source : https://www.nintendo.com/jp/hardware/switch2/lineup/japan-only/index.html )
@DarkTron If that pricing is accurate then I can honestly work with that; I'm not in any real rush to get a Switch 2 at the moment so I'll be able to build up the funds for it over the next couple months before nabbing it around Christmas time.
That's like $60 USD more expensive in Europe. Sorry guys :/
Day one for me!
MKWorld and Hogwarts Legacy, plus Wind Waker on GCOnline will keep me busy until my boy Donkey Kong comes to play.
I really need this.
Do we have a boxart for the games? I wonder if they will keep the exact same box shape from switch.
Scalpers can do what they want, no need to buy it first day with the 2025 lineup that was shown. Can even wait until next year
@Anti-Matter Are you ever not unhappy about something. Maybe start posting on Push Square instead.
@DarkTron I think you’re right. If things weren’t so chaotic, I’m pretty sure they would’ve said the price in the presentation.
@Rob3008 he’s a bit sensitive when called out, you’ll likely be blocked by him 😂
June is pretty quick. But none of the launch games gave me that "must have" feeling, so the price is going to play an important role this time.
More than $100 USD cheaper in Japan. I don't begrudge them that at all though. Their currency has been super weak and our politics have been super stupid.
ngl whole thing was a bit predictable and underwhelming; nothing to really complain about but was hoping it would have more of a wow factor
(P.S. @AtlanteanMan Nintendo Store says preorders start on the 8th)
They probably priced me out for day 1 purchase. It's not terrible, I can afford it, but ultimately I'm not sure I can justify the purchase at that price tag. I'm sure at some point I'll pick it up, most likely not in June though.
$500 for the Switch 2 and ONE game is a bit much, but I guess it could be worse, right? I was going to pick this one up, but now I'm not so sure. I'll have to think about it, because that sure is a lot of money
I got the date right!! WOOO!
$450 - $500 w/ MKW is too rich for me. I'd need several games I need to play at that price and so far they have just 2, MKW and DKB which may not be to my liking b/c of those 2D sections.
They obviously put some cost into the screen, 1080p, HDR, 120fps, but I only game docked. Take out the screen and battery, give me $100 off, then maybe.
I have a PS5, I can still game w/o Nintendo. Mostly for free. Nintendo still seems to be avoiding those.🤷♂️
Wow, more money by quite a lot, than many of us expected!
I literally can't afford this.
And is it $70 games too??
As predicted for the release date and even price (when it comes to the US one, the European one mentioned in the comments will be slightly higher if confirmed - personally preordered it at a lower price but again, it's only thanks to my retailer having it at that one for a limited time/amount), so looking forward to it!
to be honest, I will not be buying this console only for the Donkey Kong game ...the game looked pretty but overaly the console is nothing to write home about ...disappointed
Mario Kart World physical is £75!! Pro Controller is over £70. £67 quid for most games. Yikes.
€470 for the console, €90 physical Mario Kart and €80 physical DK game. Nintendo is crazy and even more greedy as Sony and MS combined lol.
@JohnnyMind 470 euros
mario kart 80 dollars?
@msvt Mario Kart World is £76 physical in the UK. Other games look to be £67
June was an easy call, and I was largely right about $449.
I still don't know if I'm in any rush but I'll try to get one if I can. Mario Kart World looks AMAZING and so does Donkey Kong Bananza even though it makes me worried about certain favorite characters still being a no show.
I was really hoping they could get $399.99 to work but $449.99 isn't too bad.
I'm very satisfied with what I saw so I'll look into grabbing one at launch.
I knew prices would go up but have to say some of the prices are insane.
i am in rush to purchase switch 2 ...
Got mine pre ordered at two places just make sure 😂
How could they leave the pricing out of the direct? Pretty frustrated.
I could also do with a couple clarifications…
-Obviously you can’t stick on old Joy-Cons, but can they wirelessly connect for Switch 1 multiplayer games, or do I need to get another 6 new Joycons for full Pico Park Chaos?
-How much are those game upgrades going to be exactly? And do upgrades use the same saves? And can you freely jump from playing in-upgraded on Switch 1 then to Switch 2 with upgrade, then back to Switch 1 when you need to go away on Holiday?
-Is a MicroSDXC an express card? As that’s what my 1.5 TB one is. I’ll just use with my Steam Deck is that’s not useable on Switch 2, but this might get frustrating quickly…
Enquiring minds need to know.
that’s a good price and nice specs for the system.
@abbyhitter Ok.
I can already see this being priced at 4000 reais here in Brazil. That amounts to 1.5x the price in dollars, if you were to simply convert it. Not that I'm not used to it, but goddamn. That's 3 minimum salaries. Nintendo said they were aiming for a bigger presence here, so maybe it will be like 3800? One can only hope!
So I have a question. I will be in Japan that week. Is that a good thing or potential problem lol. I will have my wife pick up my Switch 2 stateside but was wondering about the chaos of a Hardware launch in Japan.
