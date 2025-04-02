Well folks, the rumours and speculation can finally end; Nintendo has confirmed that the Switch 2 will launch on 5th June 2025.

Information on pre-orders were made available during the presentation, but Nintendo has confirmed that a website will be going live later today with more information.

The official price has been set at $449.99 / €469.99 / £395.99. We'll update once we get confirmation of other regional prices.

Crucially, a bundle will be made available on day one that will include the Switch 2 console and a digital copy of Mario Kart World. This will be priced at $499.99 / €509.99 / £429.99.

Initial demand for the console is likely to be exceedingly high, so we'll have a pre-order guide available very shortly with all the details on how to nab yourself the Switch 2.

