With game sizes exploding and the Switch 2 being a more powerful system, you might be worried about running out of space. We've all run out of storage on our Switch 1 many times, right? So here's how to get prepared for maximising your new console's storage.

This guide will tell you everything you need to know about the Nintendo Switch 2's internal storage and memory, how many games you can store, and how you can increase your storage space.

How much storage does the Nintendo Switch 2 have?

The Switch 2 comes with a hefty 256 GB of internal storage. That's 8x that of the standard Switch and Switch Lite models (32 GB), and 4x better than the OLED's storage (64 GB).

So, much, much better, but with games getting much larger, that makes sense. It's still far off the PS5 and Xbox Series X internal storage, but it's pretty good for a handheld.

Don't forget that a portion of that storage is reserved for the system use, so take a few gig off of that and you're set.

How many games can you store on Switch 2?

Well, that's obviously going to depend on what games you plan on buying and downloading digitally.

Let's take Mario Kart World, for example. Coming in at 23.4 GB, it's just under 10% of the current Switch 2's internal storage. So you can store ten copies of that game without using a MicroSD Express card.

Donkey Kong Bananza, however, comes in at around 10GB, so you can store over 20 copies of that game on the Switch 2. If you're sticking solely with indie titles and smaller games, you'll be able to store a lot more games on your system.

Essentially, until we know more game sizes, it's hard to gauge.

How to increase Nintendo Switch 2 storage space

Just like with the Switch 1, you can get various microSD cards to increase your storage space on your Switch 2.

The difference is that the Switch 2 is only compatible with microSD Express cards.That means you'll likely have to pick up a new SD card, and you can't use your standard microSD card that you've been using in your Switch. Bummer. You can use microSD Express cards on the Switch 1 though!

If you need help looking for the best deals on microSD Express cards for your shiny new console, we have a guide covering all the cheapest prices and available cards for you.

Frequently Asked Questions



Need to know more about the Switch 2's storage? We've got a few more answers for you below.

What's the best SD card for Nintendo Switch 2?

This question depends on what you're looking for and what your budget is. microSD Express cards are much more expensive than the standard microSD cards, so you'll want to put some pennies aside if you plan on getting one.

Whether you're looking for the biggest and best card, or something that's affordable and will give your storage space a little boost, you'll want to peruse that SD card guide we've put together.