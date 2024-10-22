Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 781k

One of the most delightful features in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is undoubtedly the ability to change Zelda's outfits throughout your journey across Hyrule.

You can pop on a proper regal attire more fitting for a princess, or you can go a bit wild and quite literally dress up Zelda to look like a cat, but regardless of your choice, it makes for much more quirky experience and we're completely on board with it.

It turns out, however, that there are some loyal fans who aren't best pleased with the fact that the game is supposedly missing one key outfit: hoodless Zelda.

As you can see in the above video, Zelda's default disguise when roaming about Hyrule comes with a hood, allowing her to hoodwink locals into believing she's merely a wandering stranger; kind of like Clark Kent's spectables, we suppose.

There comes a point in the game where Zelda lowers her hood, and while you can play as her in this way for a couple of minutes, this variation on the disguise is never available to the player again. So despite the fact that 'hoodless Zelda' is featured in key art for the game, you can't actually wear the costume whenever you like.

So, fans are calling upon the Zelda community to send a message to Grezzo by utilising the #HoodlessZelda hashtag on social media in an effort to make their voices heard and hopefully convince the development team to add in the missing outfit.

Now, if it were up to us, we'd probably prioritise more pressing matters such as the game's choppy frame rate and convoluted echoes menus, but we applaud the effort and enthusiasm nonetheless.