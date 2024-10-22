Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 781k

Masahiro Sakurai has just finished premiering the finale video for his YouTube channel, and as part of the presentation, he confirmed he has written a proposal for a brand new game.

In explaining why he created the YouTube channel in the first place, Sakurai states that he found himself with very little to do for several months, having successfully created a new game proposal while waiting for the ideal development team to assemble.

Oh, and all of those prior YouTube videos..? Yeah, they were all recorded two and a half years ago. Phew! Obviously, the channel itself has been a work in progress right up until recenty, with Sakurai presenting an overview of the work completed by production company Hike for the videos' visuals and editing, alongside the translation efforts from 8-4.

In a rather astonishing reveal, he confirmed that the YouTube channel wound up costing a total of 90 million yen (just under $600,000), with no monetary return for the creator. Instead, Sakurai viewed it as an investment for the future of the video game industry, where developers and fans alike can deepen their understanding of game creation.

The video also revealed just how much of a workaholic Sakurai is. He stated that in handling both game development and the YouTube channel together, he often wouldn't be getting any sleep until around 2am. He explained that he implemented a rule in which any requests be sent to his inbox by 8am at the latest as he was beginning to run himself into the ground over a lack of sleep.

As for Sakurai's new game, we have no details as to what it might be for now, but we're certain it will be something worth keeping a close eye on. Here's hoping a reveal isn't too far off...

Which franchise do you think Sakurai might be working on? Super Smash Bros. Kirby Kid Icarus Meteos Something new Which franchise do you think Sakurai might be working on? (508 votes) Super Smash Bros. 35 % Kirby 5 % Kid Icarus 20 % Meteos 0.6% Something new 39 %

What are you hoping to see from Sakurai in his upcoming new game? Are we due another Smash Bros.? How about Kid Icarus? Let us know your thoughts.