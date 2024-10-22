Masahiro Sakurai has just finished premiering the finale video for his YouTube channel, and as part of the presentation, he confirmed he has written a proposal for a brand new game.
In explaining why he created the YouTube channel in the first place, Sakurai states that he found himself with very little to do for several months, having successfully created a new game proposal while waiting for the ideal development team to assemble.
Oh, and all of those prior YouTube videos..? Yeah, they were all recorded two and a half years ago. Phew! Obviously, the channel itself has been a work in progress right up until recenty, with Sakurai presenting an overview of the work completed by production company Hike for the videos' visuals and editing, alongside the translation efforts from 8-4.
In a rather astonishing reveal, he confirmed that the YouTube channel wound up costing a total of 90 million yen (just under $600,000), with no monetary return for the creator. Instead, Sakurai viewed it as an investment for the future of the video game industry, where developers and fans alike can deepen their understanding of game creation.
The video also revealed just how much of a workaholic Sakurai is. He stated that in handling both game development and the YouTube channel together, he often wouldn't be getting any sleep until around 2am. He explained that he implemented a rule in which any requests be sent to his inbox by 8am at the latest as he was beginning to run himself into the ground over a lack of sleep.
As for Sakurai's new game, we have no details as to what it might be for now, but we're certain it will be something worth keeping a close eye on. Here's hoping a reveal isn't too far off...
What are you hoping to see from Sakurai in his upcoming new game? Are we due another Smash Bros.? How about Kid Icarus? Let us know your thoughts.
Comments 41
God is going to bestow us with another miracle. We are saved!!
I’ve enjoyed most of his work so far, so I’m curious to find out what he’s been cooking.
I just really dislike that achievement tile system he often puts inside his games, like Kirby’s Air Ride, Kid Icarus Uprising and Smash Bros. It’s so grindy.
My guess is the new Smash Bros, but hard to say since he seemed to be looking for a team.
I'd love a new Kirby game by Sakurai himself, but I doubt it. This project seemed to have gotten it's team just one month after Kirby and the Forgotten Land though. He technically could be remaking one of the games he worked on, that'd be pretty cool.
Well, there's three options, from the way I see it:
1. Smash for the Switch successor
2. A new Kid Icarus game
3. Something completely new
While I'm a big fan of Smash, I would prefer it to be option 3.
I'd love him to another Kid Icarus or have a crack at StarTropics
@Anti-Matter you dont like everything
Whatever it is, he’s built an unprecedented amount of trust that’s bound to ensure he has enough funding from Nintendo to pursue what he believes is the best fit for the organization. He’s the Anti-Peter Molyneux.
I wonder if he'll be working on a massive project like Smash Bros, a big project like Kid icarus, or even a relatively smaller project like Meteos (which even then, still had a lot of scope).
Moreoever, if he'll be working with Nintendo or if this is a stand-alone project from his company Sora Ltd.
All the same, I really look forward to whatever it is. Sakurai's grasp on game mechanics and progression loops (every run feeds into the next and encourages diverse play), is something I truly enjoy.
Looking forward to seeing what game Sakurai-san has been working on if it ends up being released (most likely yes considering it's been in development for some time now, it's just a matter of when) and again, kudos to him and all those who worked on it for all the effort they put into the YouTube channel - it really shows in both the final product itself and luckily its reception, too!
Talking about the actual video for a moment: this was a nice finale, a good way to see just how much actually want into making this channel. It's amazing how Sakurai and co. were able to get all of these videos out given the context.
What he said at the end about his time and legacy was interesting, and a reminder about how ephemeral life can be.
I haven't seen every video made but the ones I have were greatly insightful, even with their short runtimes.
Whatever Mr. Sakurai puts out next, I'll probably enjoy the heck out of it - especially now knowing what really went into it.
I'm off out to copyright Super Duper Smash Bros. Ultimate.
If it's Sakurai's proposal then I doubt it's Smash Bros. Regarding that series, I'm sure Nintendo approach him with a proposal. As much as the videos have been great and well presented, I do feel Sakurai often has to make a martyr of himself. Whether it's burn out, RSIs, staying up late, paying for the videos out of his own pocket, etc. We get it, you're dedicated to your art. We've known that for a long time now. Get some sleep.
Kid Icarus Uprising 2 + a remastered version of Uprising 1 please
I'm really hoping for something new and exciting. I'm all for the obvious Kid Icarus Uprising remake, or a new entry in Smash further down the line, but I rather let him cook something fresh that might take advantage of the pending new hardware. Either way, so long as he puts his mental and physical health first, that's what's important.
I think they will just rerelease Smash Bros Ultimate for Switch successor, with couple more characters. I mean, what is there to add that can significantly change the formula?
He is working on a new IP, and my bet is on something in a relax/puzzle genre that people will appreciate but ultimately won't play because it won't be based on an existing IP.
I didn't know he made zero financial gain from his channel. The fact he's doing this for the future of the industry has a lot of my respect.
"he confirmed that the YouTube channel wound up costing a total of 90 million yen (just under $600,000), with no monetary return for the creator. Instead, Sakurai viewed it as an investment for the future of the video game industry, where developers and fans alike can deepen their understanding of game creation."
What excuse me? God that man is a saint. What kind of insanity does it require for a guy to be that selfless in that industry and in that day and age. The best kind that's what.
I mean I knew he was exceptional but we truly have the next iwata right there. Right in line to perpetuate the long history of incredible game creators at nintendo.
Wow, I’m grateful for Sakurai and his YouTube channel. Costing nearly $600,000 worth of effort, it gives us great insight into game development, and isn’t monetized.
Thank you Sakurai. We need more people like him in game development. And as always friends, Iwata for life!
Man, I'd really love to see a remaster of Kid Icarus Uprising on Switch. They could call it "Kid Icarus Uprising: Resurrected." Hades is one of, if not, my favorite Nintendo characters. As an animation buff, I really appreciate all the seasoned voice actors in the game like Hynden Walsch who does Princess Bubblegum in Adventure Time and Starfire in Teen Titans. The production value around the board is just so high, and the game would look stunning on a 4k TV display with all the modern bells and whistles. It's easily my favorite 3DS game.
I'd also love to see a new Smash Bros. for Nintendo's next console too, of course. I don't want them to reboot the series like some people have suggested; I'd be gutted if they cut the roster to like 20 characters and made it 3D or something. In the Ask Iwata book, there's a quote from Satoru Iwata where he says that although he doesn't necessarily think quantity always equals quality, he thinks Smash Bros. is a notable exception where having more content is what the fans want and expect.
I think the next Smash Bros. game should just be a continuation of Ultimate. An enhanced port but with graphical improvements, new modes, new features, and--of course--new characters and stages. I think they should take Ultimate and completely cut out the Spirits, meaning World of Light remains exclusive to the Switch game. They could replace it with a whole new story mode with lots of cutscenes, bosses, and platforming levels reminiscent of the Subspace Emissary. Trophies could be brought back in lieu of Spirits since so much of the core content like character movesets could mostly just be ported over. But fix the coloration of some of the character models, like how Mario looks like a grey old man in pink clothes.
They could bring back the handful of stages that didn't make the cut in Ultimate like Rainbow Road, Mute City, Pokéfloats, Pac-Maze, The Great Fox, Orbital Gate Assault, Jungle Hijynks, etc. In addition, they could make unique Target Smash stages for each of the characters again. And, of course, the long-awaited return of Smash Run from the 3DS!
As far as characters go, there's still tons of first-party and third-party fighters Nintendo could add. For third-parties, you've got some of my most-wanted fighters like Crash Bandicoot, Rayman, Spyro, and Ms
Pac-Man. But beyond that, they could add other gaming icons like Master Chief, Lara Croft, Tracer from Overwatch, a Fortnite rep, Shovel Knight, Shantae, Chun-Li, Tails, Knuckles, Shadow, Dr. Eggman, Okami Amaterasu, Professor Layton, Phoenix Wright, Bomberman, Aiai... the sky's the limit. For first-parties, you've got Waluigi, Pauline, Toad/Toadette, any number of possible Zelda reps (Impa, Tetra / Toon Zelda, Ghirahim, Midna, Skull Kid, Tingle), a gen 7/8 Pokémon rep, the protagonist from the newest Xenoblade and Fire Emblem games, Isaac, Peppy Hare, the Ring Fit trainee, and probably a lot more I'm not thinking of.
I'd also love to see new stages based on Tetris, Dr. Mario, Katamari Damacy (maybe the prince could be an assist trophy), Chemical Plant Zone, Casino Night Zone, Cuphead, and Little Nightmares, just to name a few ideas.
(continued...)
PLUS, there's a lot of palette swaps they could give us that would effectively add even more characters. Like Brittany, Charlie, and Louie could all be alts for Olimar along with Alph. Link should have an alternate costume for each of his different iterations with unique hairstyles to match (OoT, Twilight Princess, Skyward Sword, BotW). And I'd love Deluxe Mii costumes with music for more characters, like Hat Kid from A Hat in Time.
It just baffles me when people say Smash has already peaked and there's nothing left they could add that would top Sora's inclusion. Like... Nintendo could break the internet again, and again, and again, and again. If all this content gets cut in the next game, the hype is gonna be so much lower.
Didn't he say he was done with Smash Bros?
I would guess it's a new franchise, but any of the options are great.
Takamaru and Tin Star: Escape from Guantanamo Bay
How about a return to the Star Fox concept that evolved into Kid Icarus Uprising?
What mad lad - 30 episodes recorded in a row, only to flush them all cos he didn't check the recording output. Just having the will to start again is somewhat superhuman.
@mlt Took the words right out of my keyboard.
What an outstanding series from an outstanding individual, thank you Sakurai for sharing your valuable wisdom with us, now please just don't drive yourself to exhaustion with your next project!
It's Side Scroller. A game where you have to scroll through the level using the Switch 2's Hall Effect Shoulder Scroller Buttons.
I think he's working on something new, though if he IS working on a new smash game, I'm just expecting Smash Ultimate Deluxe for Switch 2.
@SearchingS that's not true, he likes 3rd party licensed kids games made on a 5 dollar budget
heres hoping for an uprising remaster!
Kid Icarus, of course (I’m delusional)
It will be something awesome, that much is a given.
Kid Icarus please
Smash is an easy bet but I'd really interested to see what a Kirby game would look like from him these days.
Alternatively, I would also get excited for Kid Icarus game or something completely new.
Super Smash Bros 6 is already in development? poor Sakurai shacked on Super Smash Bros forever.
Maybe a version of smash with all dlc fighters included for Switch 1 and 2.
Wonderful news that he's working on something new!
And I'm shocked to know that the channel has cost around 600k so far for zero return....
Sakurai's outstanding work, just as usual
Smash Ultimate DX with all DLC, all stages from all previous games, Smash Run!, Adventure mode in a melee game mode, a few brand new characters, other modes, who knows...
and whatever else we can toss in this kitchen sink version. Gameplay is slick and how much better can it get?
Upgraded graphics and rollback netcode and Smash as a series could basically conclude after that.
What if its Mario Kart 9? But with Smash characters?
Exactly the day I dusted out my 3DS XL to try, FOR THE VERY FIRST TIME... Kid Icarus Uprising.
A game that has been dormant in my backlog for more than ten years !
And it's pure magic. I can't believe how good this game is.
You immediately notice the similarities with the Smash Bros franchise : the UI is sick, everything pops out of the screen, but more importantly... the game is fun.
Sakurai really seems to know how to design a really fun game, the kind that truly entertains you.
Can't wait for his next project ! (and this one won't go onto that evil backlog).
I'd love to see a brand new IP developed from Sakurai.
He's working on a QWOP prequel.
