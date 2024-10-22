Bank of Innovation — the Japanese developer behind the idle mobile RPG Memento Mori — has received a lawsuit from Sega Corporation, which seeks damages for multiple alleged patent infringements.

As reported by Gamesindustry.biz (via the Otaku Research Institute), Sega — obviously most famous for Sonic the Hedgehog — is suing the mobile RPG developer over multiple titles, of which Memento Mori is one, for ¥1 billion in damages (that's around USD$6.63 million) and an injunction against the idle RPG and other related content.

The two companies have reportedly been in ongoing discussions, but they weren't able to reach an agreement. Bank of Innovation denies any infringement and will defend itself, as well as continue to run Memento Mori regardless of the outcome of the case. However, from the lawsuit alone, Bank of Innovation's stock has dropped almost 18% since yesterday's announcement.

Five patents, all registered in Japan, have been named in the lawsuit — 5930111, 6402953, 6891987, 7297361, and 7411307. According to Automaton Media, these are all related to gacha game mechanics which are apparently widespread in the genre, with analyst Serkan Toto stating that one of the patents relates to character card fusion.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 781k

If you're not clued up on what Memento Mori is, then fear not — the game first released on iOS and Android in 2022. Praised for its beautiful art and music, the game focuses on Witches, girls with special powers. You play as a Lord who can help the Witches, who are running away from a Witch Hunt commenced by the Inquisitors.

Every Witch has their own song — sometimes referred to as Live 2D concerts — and all of them are written and performed by famous Japanese singers. Those songs are really the main draw of the game, with gameplay being limited to tapping the screen, as is common with AFK RPGs.

Sega's lawsuit has drawn the eyes of many, especially given its focus on gacha mechanics. It's also the second big Japanese company to sue for patent infringement in recent months, following The Pokémon Company's lawsuit against Palworld developer Pocketpair.