The mobile version of HAL Laboratory's Part Time UFO has been delisted from storefronts as of today, the game's official Twitter has announced. But don't worry, the Switch version isn't going anywhere.

Shared on Bluesky by AK, Part Time UFO's original mobile release is no longer available to download on mobile devices. The game originally launched on phones in 2017 in Japan, before getting a worldwide release in 2018, and an expanded Switch version in 2020.

"As of October 22, 2024 (JST), we have terminated the distribution and all services of the mobile app version of Part Time UFO." The official Part Time UFO shared on the social media website now known as X. It also thanked fans for playing and "enjoying the app" over the years, and confirmed that "The Nintendo Switch version of Part Time UFO is continued to be distributed, so please keep enjoying it."

The Nintendo Switch version of Part Time UFO is continued to be distributed, so please keep enjoying it. — はたらくUFO【公式】 (@HatarakuUFO) October 22, 2024

In this adorable little physics-based puzzler, you control Jobski, a UFO who also doubles as a claw crane. Taking on tasks, modelled as part-time jobs, Jobski needs to pick up and carry various objects from one place to another. Weight, shape, and time are all factored into every single "level". Ultimately, once you've finished the job and put the structure together, if it can stay standing for five seconds, you're done!

The Switch version of the game added a couple of new modes to the already addictive puzzler — Treasure Island, Tower of Infinity, the ability to unlock animated portraits and illustrations (essentially achievements), three more jobs, more difficult versions of other jobs, and two-player co-op.

It's a shame the original version is no longer available on mobile, but that Switch release is pretty fantastic, plus it won't even cost you £10 — what are you waiting for?

