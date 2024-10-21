As Nintendo opened the gates to its upcoming Nintendo Switch Online playtest for successful participants, it didn't take long for the classified content to be plastered all over social media.

Indeed, if you search terms relating to the playtest on social media right now, you'll immediately be greeted by information and screenshots providing crucial context behind what the upcoming playtest will pertain. Naturally, we won't be revealing such content here on Nintendo Life, but if you're desperate to know, you're not going to have a particularly difficult time locating key information.

There are ample posts that reveal explicit details on the playtest, but Nintendo is clearly attempting to take action against those sharing screenshots online. Take @Ethan_ThisGuy's post above, for example: every image contained within the post has been hit by a copyright strike from Nintendo.

But really now, did Nintendo really think it could contain all of the details relating to the upcoming playtest secret? Has it not heard of the internet? Even before information was provided to successful applicants, many were predicting that details would be shared online within mere minutes, if not seconds. Naturally, that's exactly what happened.

If nothing else, it's an indication as to how much more will be revealed once the playtest actually begins in earnest. We're expecting heaps of videos, images, and information to leak onto the internet once it all kicks off on 24th October, so if you didn't get in, then chances are you'll at least have a good idea of what's taking place.