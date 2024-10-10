Nintendo Amazon Prime Day 2023

Update: And that's a wrap for Amazon Prime Day in 2024! We hope you managed to grab a few bargains, but if you're still on the lookout for great deals and gifts this holiday season, make sure to keep an eye on these guides:

Original Article: The latest Amazon Prime Day is here in the form of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days – and as always, there are plenty of deals on Switch consoles, games, micro SD cards, accessories, and more to be found!

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube780k
Watch on YouTube

This event will once again last for two days, running from 8th - 9th October 2024, and we'll be updating this page with all the best Nintendo deals throughout both days to save you from scrolling through page after page of products.

You'll also find details on how you can claim a free Amazon Prime trial so that you can access the savings without paying for a Prime subscription. Happy shopping!

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Get A Free Amazon Prime Trial

Amazon's Prime Day sales are exclusively for customers who are signed up to the retailer's Prime service. If you already have a membership, you're good to go, but don't worry if you don't.

Anyone who uses a free 30-day trial (just remember to cancel it before it renews if you don't want to keep it) can also take part in the fun and access all the deals. Get one activated using the link below and you'll be all set for the event:

Amazon Prime Free 30-Day Trial - UK
Amazon Prime Free 30-Day Trial - US

You could also consider checking out a Prime Student trial should that apply to you: US / UK.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2024: All Nintendo Switch Deals

Here are the best Nintendo deals that we've found in the Amazon Prime Day sale. We'll keep updating this section of our guide throughout the event, so keep checking back.

If you'd rather browse through all of today's deals yourself, here are the links you need:

Amazon | Today's Deals
Amazon | Today's Deals

Nintendo Switch Consoles

Let's kick things off with deals on Switch consoles. The best prices available come in the form of renewed and refurbished listings, where the console you're buying is used but has been thoroughly tested to ensure that it's working as expected.

If you'd rather buy a new console, the OLED model – the best Switch console on the market – is discounted in both the US and UK.

US deals:

Nintendo Switch OLED Model w/White Joy-Con (Refurbished)
Nintendo Switch OLED Model w/White Joy-Con (Refurbished)
RWD Nintendo Switch OLED Model Mario Red Edition (Refurbished)
RWD Nintendo Switch OLED Model Mario Red Edition (Refurbished)
Nintendo Switch – OLED Model White
Nintendo Switch – OLED Model White

UK deals:

Nintendo Switch Lite - Coral
Nintendo Switch Lite - Coral
Nintendo Switch (OLED model) with White Joy-Con (Renewed)
Nintendo Switch (OLED model) with White Joy-Con (Renewed)
Nintendo Switch OLED Model (White)
Nintendo Switch OLED Model (White)

Nintendo eShop Credit

Sadly, Amazon hasn't offered any deals on Nintendo eShop credit during this sales event, but never fear!

We're currently offering a discount on all credit – and indeed every single product we have available – at our very own store. Simply use code PRIME5 at checkout to take 5% off anything you like, including eShop credit, Nintendo Switch Online subscriptions, games, and more.

eShop Credit, Switch Online & Games | NL Code Store
eShop Credit, Switch Online & Games | NL Code Store

Nintendo Switch Games

It's perhaps unsurprising that the biggest Nintendo Switch games haven't received huge discounts – they very rarely do – but there's still a selection of games to choose from at reduced rates.

A special shoutout has to go to that UK deal on Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – £12 for a physical Mario game is a steal and it's selling out fast.

US deals:

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1
Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1
Cat Quest III
Cat Quest III
Bluey: The Videogame
Bluey: The Videogame
Sonic Superstars
Sonic Superstars
Puzzle Bobble Everybubble!
Puzzle Bobble Everybubble!
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

UK deals:

Rayman Legends Definitive Edition (Code in box)
Rayman Legends Definitive Edition (Code in box)
LEGO Harry Potter Collection (Code In Box)
LEGO Harry Potter Collection (Code In Box)
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes (Code In Box)
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes (Code In Box)
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
Paw Patrol World
Paw Patrol World
LEGO The Incredibles
LEGO The Incredibles
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Classic Character Edition
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Classic Character Edition
Disney Dreamlight Valley: Cozy Edition (Code in Box)
Disney Dreamlight Valley: Cozy Edition (Code in Box)
Star Wars Heritage Pack
Star Wars Heritage Pack
Hogwarts Legacy
Hogwarts Legacy
Animal Crossing New Horizons
Animal Crossing New Horizons
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
Pokémon Violet (Nintendo Switch)
Pokémon Violet (Nintendo Switch)
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Micro SD Cards

The prices of microSD cards are becoming impressively low, and seeing those whopping 1.5TB cards reduced to such prices is a seriously tempting deal. Buy one of those, and you'll never have to worry about storage space again.

Learn all about the best microSD Cards for your Nintendo Switch in our guide.

US deals:

SanDisk 128GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter
SanDisk 128GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter
SanDisk Nintendo Licensed 256GB micro SD card (Mario)
SanDisk Nintendo Licensed 256GB micro SD card (Mario)
SanDisk 512GB Ultra microSDXC
SanDisk 512GB Ultra microSDXC
SanDisk Nintendo Licensed 1TB micro SD card (Zelda)
SanDisk Nintendo Licensed 1TB micro SD card (Zelda)
SanDisk 1TB Ultra microSDXC
SanDisk 1TB Ultra microSDXC
SanDisk 1.5TB Ultra microSDXC
SanDisk 1.5TB Ultra microSDXC

UK deals:

Kingston Canvas Select Plus microSD Card 128 GB Class 10 (SD Adapter Included)
Kingston Canvas Select Plus microSD Card 128 GB Class 10 ...
SanDisk 256GB Extreme microSDXC card + SD adapter
SanDisk 256GB Extreme microSDXC card + SD adapter
SanDisk Nintendo Licensed 256GB micro SD card (Mario)
SanDisk Nintendo Licensed 256GB micro SD card (Mario)
Amazon Basics - 512GB microSDXC Memory Card with Full Size Adapter
Amazon Basics - 512GB microSDXC Memory Card with Full Siz...
SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSDXC card +SD adapter
SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSDXC card +SD adapter
SanDisk 1.5TB Ultra microSDXC card
SanDisk 1.5TB Ultra microSDXC card
SanDisk 1TB Pokemon Snorlax microSD card
SanDisk 1TB Pokemon Snorlax microSD card

Nintendo Switch Controllers

The PowerA options would be our picks of the bunch here, with the company being known as a very reliable third-party controller manufacturer. Although it is nice to see the official Pro Controller also reduced in the UK.

US deals:

PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch - Mario Pop
PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch -...
PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch - Black
PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch ...
Gammeefy Switch Controller for Switch/OLED
Gammeefy Switch Controller for Switch/OLED
NYXI Wizard Controller for Nintendio Switch/GameCube
NYXI Wizard Controller for Nintendio Switch/GameCube
VOYEE Switch Controller
VOYEE Switch Controller
Programmable Wireless Switch Controller
Programmable Wireless Switch Controller
NYXI Warrior Bluetooth Controller for Nintendo Switch/GameCube/Wii
NYXI Warrior Bluetooth Controller for Nintendo Switch/Gam...
NYXI Warrior Bluetooth Controller for Switch/GameCube/Wii
NYXI Warrior Bluetooth Controller for Switch/GameCube/Wii

UK deals:

Nintendo Switch Official Pro Controller - Black
Nintendo Switch Official Pro Controller - Black
VOYEE Wireless Switch Controller
VOYEE Wireless Switch Controller
Olimoxi Switch Controller for Switch/Switch OLED/Switch Lite
Olimoxi Switch Controller for Switch/Switch OLED/Switch Lite
Enhanced Switch Pro Controller Compatible for Switch/Lite/OLED/PC
Enhanced Switch Pro Controller Compatible for Switch/Lite...
PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch - Peely, Fortnite
PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch -...

Nintendo Switch Cases

All of the Switch cases we've linked to here will do the job nicely (that job being to store and transport your Switch safely), so pick the design you like the best! We're drawn to the Mario ones, naturally, but the larger ones let you carry an impressive amount of accessories too.

US deals:

Orzly Carry Case for Nintendo Switch
Orzly Carry Case for Nintendo Switch
PowerA Protection Case for Nintendo Switch
PowerA Protection Case for Nintendo Switch
PowerA Protection Case for Nintendo Switch
PowerA Protection Case for Nintendo Switch
tomtoc Slim Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch
tomtoc Slim Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch
Switch OLED Carrying Case
Switch OLED Carrying Case
Younik Switch Case + Accessories Kit
Younik Switch Case + Accessories Kit

UK deals:

Orzly Carry Case for Nintendo Switch
Orzly Carry Case for Nintendo Switch
daydayup Switch Case
daydayup Switch Case
PowerA Slim Case for Nintendo Switch
PowerA Slim Case for Nintendo Switch
Fortnite PowerA Protection Case for Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite & OLED
Fortnite PowerA Protection Case for Nintendo Switch, Swit...
ivoler Nintendo Switch Storage Case
ivoler Nintendo Switch Storage Case

Nintendo Switch Headsets

There are some decent savings to be had on gaming headsets this year, with some of the more expensive options we've shared below almost being half off. SteelSeries, Turtle Beach, Logitech and Corsair are all known for being high quality brands, so we'd check those out as a priority.

US deals:

syndesmos CM7002 Gaming Headset
syndesmos CM7002 Gaming Headset
CG-01 2.4GHz Wireless Gaming Headset for Nintendo Switch
CG-01 2.4GHz Wireless Gaming Headset for Nintendo Switch
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1P Multi-System Gaming Headset
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1P Multi-System Gaming Headset
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1X Gaming Headset
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1X Gaming Headset
Logitech G Pro X SE Wired Gaming Headset
Logitech G Pro X SE Wired Gaming Headset
CORSAIR VOID RGB ELITE Wireless Gaming Headset
CORSAIR VOID RGB ELITE Wireless Gaming Headset
SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless Gaming Headset
SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless Gaming Headset

UK deals:

Orzly Gaming Headset for Switch
Orzly Gaming Headset for Switch
Turtle Beach Recon 70N Gaming Headset
Turtle Beach Recon 70N Gaming Headset
Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gen 2 Amplified Gaming Headset
Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gen 2 Amplified Gaming Headset
Logitech G432 Wired Gaming Headset
Logitech G432 Wired Gaming Headset
Logitech G PRO X Wireless LIGHTSPEED Gaming Headset
Logitech G PRO X Wireless LIGHTSPEED Gaming Headset
SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless Gaming Headset
SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless Gaming Headset

Nintendo Switch - Other Accessories

And now for a section dedicated to random accessories that you probably would think of, but turn out to be one of the most useful things you've purchased. Have a browse of these:

US deals:

[3 Pack] Screen Protector Tempered Glass for Nintendo Switch
[3 Pack] Screen Protector Tempered Glass for Nintendo Switch
FYY Nintendo Switch Game Case - 24 Cards
FYY Nintendo Switch Game Case - 24 Cards
Switch Joycon Thumb Grip Caps
Switch Joycon Thumb Grip Caps
HONCAM Joycon Charging Dock for Switch
HONCAM Joycon Charging Dock for Switch
Nintendo Switch Sports Accessories 12 in 1
Nintendo Switch Sports Accessories 12 in 1

UK deals:

Joy-Con Charging Dock (Nintendo Switch)
Joy-Con Charging Dock (Nintendo Switch)
Game Card Case for Nintendo Switch - 48 Slots
Game Card Case for Nintendo Switch - 48 Slots
PowerA Joy-Con Comfort Grip for Nintendo Switch - Decayed Master Sword
PowerA Joy-Con Comfort Grip for Nintendo Switch - Decayed...
PowerA Joy-Con Comfort Grip for Nintendo Switch - Princess Zelda
PowerA Joy-Con Comfort Grip for Nintendo Switch - Princes...
PowerA Super Mario Joy-Con Comfort Grip for Nintendo Switch
PowerA Super Mario Joy-Con Comfort Grip for Nintendo Switch

Arcade/Retro

Not strictly Nintendo here, but who doesn't want an arcade in the house? Below, we've rounded up some of the top home arcade products included in Amazon's sale, including a fair few of Arcade1Up's super-cool cabinets.

USA Deals

Large Pac-Man Arcade Neon Sign
Large Pac-Man Arcade Neon Sign
Arcade1Up Mortal Kombat Head-to-Head Arcade Machine
Arcade1Up Mortal Kombat Head-to-Head Arcade Machine
Arcade1Up Pong Head-to-Head Arcade Table
Arcade1Up Pong Head-to-Head Arcade Table
Arcade1Up Pong 4 Player Pub Table
Arcade1Up Pong 4 Player Pub Table
ARCADE1UP Capcom Street Fighter II Champion Turbo Legacy Edition
ARCADE1UP Capcom Street Fighter II Champion Turbo Legacy ...
Arcade 1Up William Bally Attack From Mars Pinball - Electronic Games
Arcade 1Up William Bally Attack From Mars Pinball - Elect...

UK Deals

Arcade1Up Infinity Game Board
Arcade1Up Infinity Game Board
Arcade1Up STAR WARS ARCADE MACHINE
Arcade1Up STAR WARS ARCADE MACHINE
Arcade1Up THE FAST & THE FURIOUS DELUXE ARCADE GAME
Arcade1Up THE FAST & THE FURIOUS DELUXE ARCADE GAME

FAQ: When Is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

The first Amazon Prime Day event of 2024 took place on 16th - 17th July 2024.

A second event, Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, is taking place on 8th - 9th October 2024.

If you're looking for more Amazon Prime Day gaming discounts, make sure to check out the very best PlayStation deals and Xbox deals over on our sister sites. Happy shopping!