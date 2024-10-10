Original Article: The latest Amazon Prime Day is here in the form of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days – and as always, there are plenty of deals on Switch consoles, games, micro SD cards, accessories, and more to be found!

This event will once again last for two days, running from 8th - 9th October 2024, and we'll be updating this page with all the best Nintendo deals throughout both days to save you from scrolling through page after page of products.

You'll also find details on how you can claim a free Amazon Prime trial so that you can access the savings without paying for a Prime subscription. Happy shopping!

Get A Free Amazon Prime Trial

Amazon's Prime Day sales are exclusively for customers who are signed up to the retailer's Prime service. If you already have a membership, you're good to go, but don't worry if you don't.

Anyone who uses a free 30-day trial (just remember to cancel it before it renews if you don't want to keep it) can also take part in the fun and access all the deals. Get one activated using the link below and you'll be all set for the event:

You could also consider checking out a Prime Student trial should that apply to you: US / UK.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2024: All Nintendo Switch Deals



Here are the best Nintendo deals that we've found in the Amazon Prime Day sale. We'll keep updating this section of our guide throughout the event, so keep checking back.

If you'd rather browse through all of today's deals yourself, here are the links you need:

Nintendo Switch Consoles

Let's kick things off with deals on Switch consoles. The best prices available come in the form of renewed and refurbished listings, where the console you're buying is used but has been thoroughly tested to ensure that it's working as expected.

If you'd rather buy a new console, the OLED model – the best Switch console on the market – is discounted in both the US and UK.

US deals:

UK deals:

Nintendo eShop Credit

Sadly, Amazon hasn't offered any deals on Nintendo eShop credit during this sales event, but never fear!

Nintendo Switch Games

It's perhaps unsurprising that the biggest Nintendo Switch games haven't received huge discounts – they very rarely do – but there's still a selection of games to choose from at reduced rates.

A special shoutout has to go to that UK deal on Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – £12 for a physical Mario game is a steal and it's selling out fast.

US deals:

UK deals:

Micro SD Cards

The prices of microSD cards are becoming impressively low, and seeing those whopping 1.5TB cards reduced to such prices is a seriously tempting deal. Buy one of those, and you'll never have to worry about storage space again.

Learn all about the best microSD Cards for your Nintendo Switch in our guide.

US deals:

UK deals: