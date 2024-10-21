We are approaching one whole month since the release of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (yep, we were shocked too) and Nintendo has released another update to bring things up to version 1.0.2.

This second patch is a little beefier than the one we saw on launch day, but it's hardly a long read. This time, Nintendo has targeted a particular stumbling block outside Goron City and a Bind bug, while also patching various issues for a "smoother gaming experience".

The full patch notes were shared on the Nintendo Support site and we have gathered them together for you to check out below.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Ver. 1.0.2 (Released 20th Oct 2024)

General Updates

Fixed an issue where an invisible wall at the entrance to Goron City would impede progress during a Main Quest at Eldin Volcano.

Fixed an issue at a particular location where the player could target empty space, then bind to that target and pull in a way that would impede progress.

Fixed various issues to create a smoother gaming experience.

We'd imagine that most of you have already started your Hylian adventure by this point, but if you're still on the fence about whether to purchase, you'll find our review below in which we called it "one of the best top-down adventures in the series".