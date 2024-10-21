The Nintendo Switch Online: Playtest Program is now available for successful applicants to download.

Earlier in October the company announced the playtest and opened up registration for 10,000 application spots which were filled up in a matter of minutes. The lucky among us who got in received a message saying to return to the application page on 21st October.

Related to what Nintendo calls a "new feature", applicants had to be over 18 years old and it was only available to NSO Expansion Pack subscribers in Japan, the USA, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain.

On heading to the playtest page, participants are greeted with a sizeable End User Licence Agreement and have to confirm their understanding before receiving a code — and disclosing details about the software is one of those restrictions, unfortunately.