Nintendo Playtest
Image: Nintendo

The Nintendo Switch Online: Playtest Program is now available for successful applicants to download.

Earlier in October the company announced the playtest and opened up registration for 10,000 application spots which were filled up in a matter of minutes. The lucky among us who got in received a message saying to return to the application page on 21st October.

Related to what Nintendo calls a "new feature", applicants had to be over 18 years old and it was only available to NSO Expansion Pack subscribers in Japan, the USA, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain.

On heading to the playtest page, participants are greeted with a sizeable End User Licence Agreement and have to confirm their understanding before receiving a code — and disclosing details about the software is one of those restrictions, unfortunately.

The actual software isn't playable just yet — the playtest will be running from 24th October to 6th November — but of course details are already circulating on social media, so if you didn't get in and are desperate for info... it's out there, naturally!

Bearing in mind the restrictions, we won't be able to deliver coverage of the playtest at this stage. We will say that if you were expecting GameCube games, it ain't that!

Feel free to let us know if you got in below - just be careful what you share lest Nintendo's ninjas appear behind you brandishing those razor-sharp EULAs.