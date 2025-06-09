If you’ve ever slung your Switch (2) in a backpack before heading out, you’ll know the creeping worry that comes with every jostle and knock. The Nintendo Switch 2 might be sturdier than it looks, but it’s still a pricey bit of kit with a big, beautiful screen that deserves looking after.

Whether you’re commuting, heading to a friend’s place for a Mario Kart night, or just want to keep things safe between sessions, a decent protective case is an essential bit of gear.

There are loads out there, from slimline options that slide neatly into a bag to more rugged cases built to take a beating, and we’ve rounded up the very best of them for your consideration.

Official Nintendo Switch 2 Carrying Case

The official Nintendo Switch 2 carry case is a sleek, no-nonsense option that does exactly what it needs to. It’s a snug, form-fitting case with a durable outer shell and a soft, felt-lined interior to keep the console scratch-free. There’s space inside for a few game cards, and it even comes bundled with a screen protector for added peace of mind.

It’s slim enough to slide into a backpack without adding bulk, yet sturdy enough to handle the usual knocks and bumps of travel. If you’re after something simple, official and well-built, this is a solid pick.

As an alternative, the official All-In-One Carrying Case is a much roomier option designed for players who like to take the whole setup with them. Inside, there’s space not just for the Switch 2 itself, but also the TV dock, a Pro Controller, power supply, HDMI and USB-C cables, and up to six game cards.

Everything fits into its own dedicated compartment, keeping your gear organised and protected. It’s not one for light packing, but for longer trips or proper gaming sessions away from home, it’s a no-fuss, all-in solution that carries the lot with confidence.

ProCase Slim Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch 2

The ProCase Slim Carrying Case offers solid hard-shell protection in a sleek, travel-friendly design.

Its tough outer shell and soft interior keep the Switch 2 safe from bumps and scratches, while a snug fit and zip closure make it ideal for on-the-go use. Inside, there’s room for the console and up to eight game cards, all neatly secured without adding unnecessary bulk.

It’s a great pick if you want something durable, compact and ready to toss in a backpack without worry.

Tomtoc Slim Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch 2

This colourful hard-shell case for the Switch 2 combines smart design with standout style.

Available in a wide range of colours and patterns, it features a rigid outer shell for solid protection and a soft interior to keep your console safe from scratches. The ergonomic shape adds extra grip for handheld play, while the magnetic, detachable front cover lets you jump into a game without fully removing the case. There’s also space inside for up to eight game cards, all packed into a slim, travel-friendly form.

Stylish, practical and well thought out—an easy recommendation.

Spigen Klasden Carrying Pouch Case for Switch 2

The Spigen Klasden Carrying Pouch Case is a premium, purpose-built travel case for the Nintendo Switch 2 that combines protection, style, and thoughtful design.

Made from a rigid EVA shell with sleek knitted fabric, reinforced YKK metal zippers and a PU leather carry strap, it feels durable yet travel-friendly. Inside, you’ll find plush microfibre lining to guard the screen, 10 game-card slots, and a discreet AirTag pocket for easy tracking. Though it’s slightly bulkier than some more minimal cases, it still slips neatly into a backpack and stays snug, thanks to its smart internal layout.

Refined materials, functional extras, solid build; it’s an excellent choice for travellers who want a polished protective pouch that goes beyond the basics.

Genki Sleeper Case for Switch 2

The Genki Sleeper Case is a travel-grade fortress for the Switch 2, wrapped in a sleek wool-look exterior but built to withstand serious abuse.

The crush-proof shell is described by Genki itself as “virtually indestructible,” and we’ve seen it shrug off everything from luggage pile-ons to rough handling. Hidden zippers streamline the look while keeping it securely closed, and the interior lining is soft yet resilient. It’s a no-nonsense, one-piece pouch that delivers full protection without the bells and whistles, just reliable, robust design that travels well and looks the part.

Available in a smart charcoal tone, it’s the kind of case you can confidently toss in a suitcase and forget about until you’re set to play again. You can read our full review of the Genki Sleeper Case here.

Venom Switch 2 Travel Case

The Venom Travel Case is a compelling UK-only alternative to the official all-in-one case, delivering much of the same full kit functionality for a fraction of the price.

Its robust hard shell exterior and precision-moulded foam interior comfortably house your Switch 2, TV dock, Pro Controller, cables and up to 21 game cards. Lightweight yet sturdy, it includes an adjustable strap for easy carry and extra deep cartridge slots that hold everything securely.

All packed neatly, it’s an ideal solution for gamers who want to travel with the full setup without breaking the bank.

Let us know in the comments if you've picked up a protective case for your Switch 2 yet.