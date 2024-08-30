Available on Switch as part of Konami's Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection, as a standalone arcade release from Hamster, or as part of the Castlevania Dominus Collection, Haunted Castle is an odd duck. Made exclusively for arcades, it occupies a strange middle ground somewhere between homage, parody, and port and sees Simon Belmont (with a sprite which stands a quarter of the screen tall) rescuing his new bride from the villainous clutches of the Count. The music is by far the best thing about it, but despite looking superficially 'better' than the original, it's an unfairly punishing arcade experience designed to empty your pockets of shiny coins. As such, there's very little fun to be had. If you're interested, you can check out the differences between the original NES game, its VS Castlevania arcade port, and Haunted Castle in this video.

One important caveat with this one: Haunted Castle Revisited, M2's reimagined version in the Dominus Collection, is absolutely worth a look. In fact, our pals over at Time Extension whipped up a full review, so check that out if you're intrigued to know more:

23. Castlevania Judgment (Wii) Publisher: Konami / Developer: Konami Release Date: 18th Nov 2008 ( USA ) / 20th Mar 2009 ( UK/EU )

















Set in the Castlevania universe, this 2008 Wii game brought all your favourite characters and monsters together for a momentously rubbish one-on-one 3D fighter with awful controls and questionable character designs. Castlevania Judgment was panned by critics and fans alike on release and time has done nothing to heal the wounds this one inflicted. A miserable pile, indeed.

22. Castlevania II: Simon's Quest (NES) Publisher: Konami / Developer: Konami Release Date: 1st Dec 1988 ( USA ) / 27th Apr 1990 ( UK/EU )













Another game we have fond memories of, despite itself. Castlevania II: Simon's Quest is obtuse, infuriating, and downright cheap at times... but it's got a killer soundtrack and admirably changes things up by building on the original game with new ideas, including a day/night cycle and an intriguing (if ultimately frustrating) non-linear approach. Back in the day it would have been an absolute nightmare, and we totally understand people who lose patience with it, but if you're not opposed to sitting down with a walkthrough and making use of save states, we'd recommend giving Simon's Quest another chance. The soundtrack alone makes it worth a playthrough.

21. Kid Dracula (NES) Publisher: Konami / Developer: Konami Release Date: 19th Oct 1990 ( JPN )













Available in the West for the first time via the Castlevania Anniversary Collection, Konami even went to the trouble of localising the Famicom original for us. It's a fun little 8-bit adventure which serves as a fantastic palate cleanser between the epic quests populating the rest of this list. As great as they are, sometimes you need a break from all that samey vampire killing, and Kid Dracula provides a dose of levity amongst all the monsters and bloody tears.

20. Castlevania (N64) Publisher: Konami / Developer: Konami Release Date: 31st Dec 1998 ( USA ) / 11th Mar 1999 ( UK/EU )













A flawed stab at a polygonal 3D Castlevania, this isn't 'bad' as much as 'crushingly average'. Launching several years into the N64's cycle in 1999, players expected better from a 3D game at the dawning of the new millennium. Camera issues were a perennial problem for games of the era, but the best Castlevania titles have always been characterised by tight controls and Castlevania (yes, it eschewed the '64' colloquially appended to its title) simply wasn't up to snuff. We respect it — from afar — but this one's probably best left in the crypt.