Blimey, another one? Hot off the back of Nintendo's Festive Offers eShop sale, a brand-new bunch of bargains are available in the European 2024 New Year sale.

Kicking off at the start of the new year, this eShop sale is bringing discounts of "up to 75%" until 14th January 2024 — so you've got a couple of weeks to check it out if your wallet hasn't quite recovered from the last sale.

As is always the case, there are a lot of games receiving a tasty discount and with so many titles to wade through, it can be difficult to pick out the diamonds from the doo-doo. But worry not, we're here to help! Below, we have listed every game in Nintendo's 2024 New Year eShop sale that we awarded a 9/10 or higher, so you can find the very best of 'em at a glance.

We have presented the following discounts in GBP, but you can find EUR savings by checking out your respective eShop.

Florence (Switch eShop) Publisher: Annapurna Interactive / Developer: Mountains Release Date: 13th Feb 2020 ( USA ) / 13th Feb 2020 ( UK/EU )











£1.79 (-64%) Florence is an evocation of the beauty, sadness, and hope that comes from any human connection we make in our lives, whether with art, nature, or another person. It's a succinct and incredibly successful exploration of moments you'll recognise from your own life, and the way it mirrors thoughts and feelings through small gameplay mechanics makes it one of the most affecting experiences we've enjoyed on Switch, or any other platform.

Quake (Switch eShop) Publisher: Bethesda / Developer: id Software Release Date: 19th Aug 2021 ( USA ) / 19th Aug 2021 ( UK/EU )

















£2.63 (-67%) Quake returns in a feature-rich remaster that delicately updates the classic FPS, adding lots of optional bells and whistles, packing in a ton of content, and delivering the definitive way to play this 25-year-old masterpiece in the process. There's a wealth of online and co-op options here, a glorious new expansion to blast through from MachineGames, super slick performance in both docked and handheld modes and it's all available at a cracking price point. This really is a stellar port of one gaming's true greats and an absolutely essential addition to your Switch library.

Downwell (Switch eShop) Publisher: Devolver Digital / Developer: Moppin Release Date: 31st Jan 2019 ( USA ) / 31st Jan 2019 ( UK/EU )







£1.80 (-33%) This is an excellent port of a game that feels like it’s found a natural home on Switch thanks to a plethora of control options and the console’s natural facility with vertical orientation. Short of popping your 4K TV on its side, Switch offers the very best way to play Downwell. Its roguelike structure and twitch platforming might not be for everyone, but you should really give it a chance. For our money, it’s a modern classic that should be in everyone’s collection.

Wargroove 2 (Switch eShop) Publisher: Chucklefish / Developer: Robotality Release Date: 5th Oct 2023 ( USA ) / 5th Oct 2023 ( UK/EU )













£14.23 (-15%) It isn’t often that war is a cozy affair, but Wargroove 2 manages to pull it off. We loved the game’s colourful, vibrant art and playful writing, and there is enough depth and variety in the main campaign to satisfy most tactics fans while the Conquest mode will offer an even greater challenge for those seeking it. It doesn’t change much from the previous game; it just tightens up some of the existing mechanics and adds a couple of extra wrinkles to an already great formula. It's a brilliant sequel, and yet another worthy successor to Advance Wars.

Jack Move (Switch eShop) Publisher: HYPETRAIN DIGITAL / Developer: So Romantic Release Date: 20th Sep 2022 ( USA ) / 20th Sep 2022 ( UK/EU )

















£9.29 (-40%) It may not last terribly long, but Jack Move manages to pack in all the important elements needed for an excellent cyberpunk JRPG adventure. The inventive battle system, enchanting world, and appealing graphics all come together to make for a perfectly paced, gripping, and memorable release that no RPG fan will want to miss out on, and that goes double for time-poor genre aficionados. It’s not often that you see a JRPG that leans so hard into science fiction tropes, and Jack Move makes the most of every minute of its runtime. Highly recommended.

A Short Hike (Switch eShop) Publisher: Whippoorwill / Developer: Adam Robinson-Yu Release Date: 18th Aug 2020 ( USA ) / 18th Aug 2020 ( UK/EU )

















£3.77 (-40%) A Short Hike is a fat-free experience from top to bottom – or should we say bottom to top? It's the kind of game that makes us just sigh with happiness when we recall our time with it, and even having played it through to its ostensible conclusion multiple times, we know for a fact there are still things to see and do on that mountain. What we have here is something of an apotheosis – a milestone in indie games akin to Cave Story, or Spelunky. The very best bits of multiple game genres, stripped of all padding and bloat, mixed perfectly into a delicious video game stew that only gets richer and richer the more you play. An exploration in every sense of the word, A Short Hike is cute without being twee, challenging without being obnoxious, and emotional without being cloying. A landmark game for all ages. Don't miss this one.