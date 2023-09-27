2023 has been a good year for tactics games on the Switch. Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot marked the return of two classic GBA games while Fire Emblem Engage brought the series's focus to its strategic roots. Chucklefish and Robotality's Wargroove 2 is the next SRPG joining the fray, and while its adorable pixel-art graphics might trick you into thinking it is a watered-down, kid-friendly version of the genre, it provides loads of depth to keep even the most battle-worn combatants engaged. It just manages to look cute as heck while doing it.
If you played 2019’s Wargroove — which was inspired by the original Advance Wars — then you’ll know exactly what to expect from the sequel. The world is the same, but new factions are battling it out for control of the strange relics leftover from a long-destroyed civilisation. There isn’t a recap of the events of the first game for new players, but Wargroove 2 does a good job of getting you up to speed without dragging things out too long. The campaign provides exactly the information you need from the first game, but if you want to get fully up to speed, there is a robust codex that you can read as a primer to help fill the gaps.
This time around there are three campaigns to play through, each with unique characters and a plot that joins up with the other two in the final act of the game. The pixel art and the cozy soundtrack help breathe life into a charming cast of characters, which will make you want to keep playing through the game’s story mode. Visually, the developers do a good job of maintaining the pixel art in docked mode to keep it from looking distorted, meaning that the game looks just as good no matter how big or small the screen is.
The gameplay of Wargroove 2 is also remarkably similar to its predecessor, though that is largely because there was very little room for improvement. Each faction has a similar range of troop types, including swordsmen, archers, and cavalry. These units have the sort of rock-paper-scissors relationship with each other that you’d expect – cavalry can tear through swordsmen but not spearmen, for example. Terrain also plays an important part in your strategy, with forests, mountains, and rivers either giving bonuses or penalties to defence.
It is all fairly standard for the genre, though the return of the Critical Hit system adds an extra layer of strategy to each map. Every unit can deal massive damage if you position them in the right way; Swordsmen do their best work when adjacent to a Commander unit, Spearmen benefit from being next to other spearmen, and Archers crit when you don’t move them before they attack. This system makes the combat just complex enough that you’ll agonise over the particular placement of each member of your army, either to ensure their survival or to make sure their inevitable death leads to a greater victory.
With that complexity comes difficulty and there are some very tough missions in Wargroove 2. The default difficulty setting is Hard, which limits the number of redos you get per map and increases the amount of damage you take from enemy units. We’re not ashamed to admit we lowered the difficulty setting to Medium after the prologue and found that the maps were still challenging but far more manageable at this level, but even on this setting, the enemy troops' AI is surprisingly competent and makes some clever decisions to keep you on your toes.
Another returning feature from the first game is Commander units, which have powerful Groove abilities that can either deal massive damage or shift both friendly and enemy units around the battlefield. There is a small new wrinkle to the Grooves in Wargroove which allows you to supercharge them to increase their range or strength. Some of these skills are too situational to feel useful, like the one that rotates units around the Commander, making certain units feel less balanced than others, but overall it remains a fun feature in an already fun game.
Our favourite part of the combat in Wargroove 2 is the healthy variety of objectives that each map offers during the campaigns. Sometimes you need to protect your base for a certain number of turns while other missions require you to navigate through a heavy fog of war. Most maps have optional objectives that you can complete if you’re after an even bigger challenge, so each of the maps has at least some replayability to them.
If the core campaigns aren’t enough for you, there is also the Conquest mode, which drops you into a gauntlet of procedurally generated maps, where you’ll rarely get the chance to respawn units as your health slowly dwindles. The further you get into each run, the more Shards you’ll earn, which can be redeemed for new units and stronger abilities, making successive runs easier. If roguelikes are your thing, you could conceivably spend as much time here as you do in the main story.
Unfortunately, we didn’t get a chance to test the online features of the game, including multiplayer, due to playing the game pre-release and there not being any fan-made maps to try or other players online. Similarly, we couldn’t try out the campaign editor feature due to a bug that caused our Switch to crash every time we tried to load the feature. Once these features are fixed in the inevitable future patch, Wargroove 2 will be positively bursting with content.
Even without the online features, Wargroove 2 can stand proud among the other excellent tactics games we’ve seen this year on Switch. The pixel art aesthetic and lovely soundtrack add plenty of charm to the characters and the writing has the right balance of tongue-in-cheek humour and drama to make it memorable. There are tactics games out there with bigger budgets or more impressive cutscenes, but Wargroove 2 is still a must-play for fans of the genre.
Conclusion
It isn’t often that war is a cozy affair, but Wargroove 2 manages to pull it off. We loved the game’s colourful, vibrant art and playful writing, and there is enough depth and variety in the main campaign to satisfy most tactics fans while the Conquest mode will offer an even greater challenge for those seeking it. It doesn’t change much from the previous game; it just tightens up some of the existing mechanics and adds a couple of extra wrinkles to an already great formula. It's a brilliant sequel, and yet another worthy successor to Advance Wars.
I like the first game story since it's about war between kingdom, but it seems wargroove 2 story is about pirate? Which I don't care honestly.
But there's Disgaea, and Othercide, and Tactics Ogre, and Brigandine, and Fell Seal, and Fire Emblem...oh sweet Jesus is this genre crowded.
Still a game I would definitely buy soon since Nintendo ain't doing anything new with Advance Wars any time soon, this will do.
Loved the first game, and looking forward to this one! Hoping for another physical edition, like the first game...
@Specialstreamcannon Two parts of the original did annoy me, and curious if they are still present: (i) Does the game signal which maps will have enemy reinforcements appear? This only happened on scattered maps in the first, but it often forced me to restart a battle so I could account for their appearance. It felt like a very cheap way to increase the difficulty, and I hope they either signal which maps will have this or get rid of it entirely in the sequel.
(ii) Is the real ending fenced behind reaching a certain point/shard total? I had to spend 7-8 hours grinding in the first game to open the last map of the campaign and get the real ending. It honestly left a sour impression to finish the game with.
I doubt either would prevent me from playing sequel, but my enjoyment would be greater if they removed these "features."
Too. Many. Games. There are just too many great games coming out this year. I cannot keep up. Haha!
@Magician There WAS supposed to be Metal Slug Tactics, but given we haven't gotten an update on that in more than a year, it might be vaporware at this point.
I had never even heard of Othercide until your post, which tells me that we are drowning in SRPG riches right now!
I kinda disliked the world and the characters in the first one, but the strategy gameplay wasn't bad for the most part. I'll need to return to try and see if I can complete the first game at some point.
I was a big AW fan back in the GBA times, but Wargroove 1 is still waiting in the backlog for me.
Physical edition, or bust.
The first Wargroove had a wonderful physical release with nice extras, that was available in regular retail. The game was marvelous too.
This is worth holding out for until there's a proper release.
Found the first game too hard. The first few maps were ok but i found that making the wrong move usually ended up with me being battered with little room for error.
Thought it was sad that this wasn’t mentioned in any of the Direct recaps I watched. Shoulda had more buzz for sure. I really liked the first one but to be honest didn’t have the patience for the difficulty and really didn’t want to restart battles after losing ha. I’m too old to spend an hour+ on 1 battle! So not sure I’ll get this one. Glad it’s good tho!
@wiiware Yeah I really don't care for the themes they have with this game, and this sequel feels unnecessary for me anyways. I guess good for anyone who wants more Wargroove or likes that stuff, but it's not for me.
Is this better than Into the Breach for anyone that has played both? Love that game.
@Kidfunkadelic83 Yeah I definitely preferred the Tiny Metal games when it came to Advance Wars ripoffs, felt like it was more balanced and less demanding.
@Magician Sure, but Advance wars and Wargroove has something different from those games you mentioned. A bit different playstyle. Some of those games are not really comparable.
