Christmas is almost upon us, so what better way to celebrate than by treating yourself to a few new Switch games, eh?

Well, thankfully, Nintendo of America has made it much easier by launching its 'Hits for the Holidays' sale in North America, knocking significant chunks of the asking price of dozens of great Switch games. It won't be available forever, mind; you've got until January 3rd at 11:59 p.m. PT to make the most of the holiday discounts.

With so much to choose from, of course, it can be a tad overwhelming, so that's where we come in. Here, we've highlighted every game from the sale that we've awarded a score of 9/10 or higher, so that you can be confident in purchasing a title of great quality. Keep in mind too that if you're in Europe, we've also got a guide for you fine folks, too - aren't we nice?

Note. We've given sale prices in USD with the percentage discount — commensurate savings can be found on eShops across the Americas, including Canada, Mexico, Peru, and Brazil. We'll be updating this guide if new games are added.

If you need to stock up on eShop credit, we've got you covered there too. Be sure to check out our store for all options.

Okay, let's check out some of the best games available in Nintendo's latest eShop sale...

Portal: Companion Collection (Switch eShop) Publisher: Valve Corporation / Developer: Valve Release Date: 28th Jun 2022 ( USA ) / 28th Jun 2022 ( UK/EU ) $6.79 (-66%) It's hard to overstate our satisfaction with Portal: Companion Collection. Portal and Portal 2 felt incredibly fresh when they first released, and the years since have not diminished their immense impact. To now have two of the most unique and mind-bending puzzle games on a Nintendo console, and on-the-go if you choose, is a pure joy. If it weren't for the frequent load screens punctuating the experience, we'd have absolutely nothing to complain about here. The motion controls work like a dream, the games run at a near-rock-solid 60fps, you've got local co-op play available at the drop of a hat, and the writing remains as funny now as it did all those years ago. If you haven't played the Portal games before, this should be a no-brainer. If you have... well, just play them again.

Tetris Effect: Connected (Switch eShop) Publisher: Enhance Games / Developer: Resonair Release Date: 8th Oct 2021 ( USA ) / 8th Oct 2021 ( UK/EU ) $19.99 (-50%) Tetris is one of the greatest video games of all time, and Tetris Effect: Connected is perhaps the best iteration of the classic puzzler yet. While this Switch port doesn't offer a great deal over existing versions in terms of features, it delivers the one key ingredient that its rivals cannot: portability. Sure, some will argue that Tetris Effect: Connected's unique brand of synesthesia only really comes alive when played on PSVR or an Oculus Quest headset, but we'd argue passionately that this game benefits far more from the ability to pick it up and play whenever, wherever. Just as the Game Boy and Tetris combined to create an irresistible, world-conquering fusion back in 1989, Tetris Effect: Connected has finally found the hardware that allows it to truly shine, making this an utterly essential purchase for all Nintendo Switch owners. Just don't forget those headphones. Tetris Effect: Connected $39.99

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Switch eShop) Publisher: iam8bit / Developer: Moon Studios Release Date: 17th Sep 2020 ( USA ) / 17th Sep 2020 ( UK/EU ) $9.89 (-67%) Ori and the Will of the Wisps is not just a great sequel; in many ways, it outdoes Ori and the Blind Forest. The addition of more customization options, a greater focus on combat and a better-developed story (all in an incredibly beautiful game that's running at 60 frames per second) means it comprehensively outshines the original. It pushes technical boundaries so far beyond the previous game that performance was shaky even on Xbox One X at launch; that it runs on Switch at all is, well, utterly remarkable. That's not to say it was flawless when it launched on Switch, but following a patch from Moon Studios, the game is in even better shape than ever and we really can't recommend it enough. It's a supremely enjoyable platform adventure which everyone should experience.

Undertale (Switch eShop) Publisher: 8-4 / Developer: 8-4 Release Date: 18th Sep 2018 ( USA ) / 18th Sep 2018 ( UK/EU ) $10.04 (-33%) Undertale is a brilliant and smartly-designed game that understands well what makes a good RPG work; so much so that it can upend expectations and deliver something that’s almost a satire of the genre. It’s been a long time since we’ve played a game that manages to surprise so often and in so many unique ways, and even if it doesn’t look like much, Undertale has way more going for it under the surface. Excellently written characters, a genre-bending battle system and a solid soundtrack make this one an easy recommendation, especially to RPG lovers.

Spelunky 2 (Switch eShop) Publisher: Mossmouth / Developer: Mossmouth Release Date: 26th Aug 2021 ( USA ) / 26th Aug 2021 ( UK/EU ) $9.99 (-50%) Spelunky 2 is a masterclass in great roguelite game design, expertly combining crushing difficulty with a steady drip of new secrets and lessons to keep you coming back for more. Some may be put off by the steep challenge—this is certainly a game you have to work for a bit—but putting in the effort is sure to reward you with plenty of thrilling memories. We’d give this game a high recommendation to any fans of roguelites or challenging platformers, and even if that doesn’t describe you, this is still certainly worth a look.

Sea of Stars (Switch eShop) Publisher: Sabotage / Developer: Sabotage Release Date: 29th Aug 2023 ( USA ) / 29th Aug 2023 ( UK/EU ) $31.49 (-10%) Sea of Stars is a sensational achievement for Sabotage. The studio is two for two in providing impressively designed and genuinely innovative takes on classic genres. Some pacing issues aside, the complex narrative, deep and strategic combat, thoughtful level design, and fantastic visuals and music all combine to make this one of the easiest recommendations we can make. If you consider yourself a fan of old-school RPGs, you must play Sea of Stars. And if not? The execution and polish here are so good that we’d suggest you give it a try anyway. There are few games that would be a better introduction and representation of what makes JRPGs great. Sea of Stars is an instant classic and a new high-water mark for modern retro-styled indies. You really shouldn’t miss out. Sea of Stars (Multi-Language) $37.99

Persona 4 Golden (Switch eShop) Publisher: Atlus / Developer: Atlus Persona Team Release Date: 19th Jan 2023 ( USA ) / 19th Jan 2023 ( UK/EU ) $12.99 (-35%) Persona 4 Golden remains a thoroughly enjoyable and engrossing RPG that, for the most part, has stood the test of time. Although its visuals might be a bit dated, the gameplay and story presented here do more than enough to justify the purchase, while all the tweaks and additions that came with this ‘Golden’ edition round out most of the rougher edges from the initial PS2 release. If you're looking to give the Persona series a shot, Persona 5 Royal is a good place to start, but P4G is an excellent entry in the series and one that we would recommend you pick up when you can.

Ori And The Blind Forest: Definitive Edition (Switch eShop) Publisher: Microsoft / Developer: Moon Studios Release Date: 27th Sep 2019 ( USA ) / 27th Sep 2019 ( UK/EU ) $6.59 (-67%) What we have here is a flawless port of a game which absolutely deserves all of the praise it has received. From start to finish, Ori and the Blind Forest is a real joy to play. Challenging yet never feeling unfair or discouraging, and almost relaxing to control. The mesmerising art style and musical score are the icing on the cake that makes the player actually care about the protagonist and want to keep playing to the game’s conclusion. It was a bit of a surprise to see this game make its way to the Nintendo Switch, but we’re glad that it did. An unmissable experience.

Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Switch eShop) Publisher: Finji / Developer: Finji Release Date: 15th Dec 2021 ( USA ) / 15th Dec 2021 ( UK/EU ) $9.99 (-50%) As an adventure game, Chicory: A Colorful Tale is quite sincerely up there with the very best of the genre. There’s plenty to see and do and a full completion run will probably take you 25-30 hours. The characters and their travails are rich and likeable, the game’s sense of humour is generally inspired, and it’s all very sweet without being sugary-twee and talking down to the player. It’s also an affecting little tearjerker that will definitely strike a chord if you make art, and almost certainly will even if you don’t – so long as you’re capable of pretty basic empathy. Chicory is simple to play but impressively long and complex, with perfect controls, performance and visuals. Throw yourself into painting the world and you’ll be left with a game that’s very much your own and speaks to you directly – a beautiful marriage of mechanics, themes and visuals.

Florence (Switch eShop) Publisher: Annapurna Interactive / Developer: Mountains Release Date: 13th Feb 2020 ( USA ) / 13th Feb 2020 ( UK/EU ) $1.99 (-67%) Florence is an evocation of the beauty, sadness, and hope that comes from any human connection we make in our lives, whether with art, nature, or another person. It's a succinct and incredibly successful exploration of moments you'll recognise from your own life, and the way it mirrors thoughts and feelings through small gameplay mechanics makes it one of the most affecting experiences we've enjoyed on Switch, or any other platform.

Okami HD (Switch eShop) Publisher: Capcom / Developer: Capcom Release Date: 9th Aug 2018 ( USA ) / 9th Aug 2018 ( UK/EU ) $9.99 (-50%) Okami HD is an utterly fantastic piece of software, and we feel you’d be doing yourself a disservice to pass on it. It's a 40-hour adventure that emulates Zelda wonderfully, adds in plenty of memorable mechanics, features one of the most beautiful art styles in gaming, and is completely playable on the go, to boot. It may be showing its age a bit visually and its combat is sometimes a little on the easy side, but Okami is an important, fun, and notable landmark in gaming history — and one of the easiest recommendations we can make for your Switch library. OKAMI HD - Nintendo Switch [Digital Code] $19.99

A Short Hike (Switch eShop) Publisher: Whippoorwill / Developer: Adam Robinson-Yu Release Date: 18th Aug 2020 ( USA ) / 18th Aug 2020 ( UK/EU ) $4.79 (-40%) A Short Hike is a fat-free experience from top to bottom – or should we say bottom to top? It's the kind of game that makes us just sigh with happiness when we recall our time with it, and even having played it through to its ostensible conclusion multiple times, we know for a fact there are still things to see and do on that mountain. What we have here is something of an apotheosis – a milestone in indie games akin to Cave Story, or Spelunky. The very best bits of multiple game genres, stripped of all padding and bloat, mixed perfectly into a delicious video game stew that only gets richer and richer the more you play. An exploration in every sense of the word, A Short Hike is cute without being twee, challenging without being obnoxious, and emotional without being cloying. A landmark game for all ages. Don't miss this one.

What Remains of Edith Finch (Switch eShop) Publisher: Annapurna Interactive / Developer: Giant Sparrow Release Date: 4th Jul 2019 ( USA ) / 4th Jul 2019 ( UK/EU ) $4.99 (-75%) What Remains of Edith Finch is a 'Walking Sim' that doesn’t just tell an unforgettable story – it's genuinely unforgettable. As tragic as its tale is, it always manages to entertain. As one section ends and as you fight back tears, you’ll always carry on, because the next story is as engrossing as the last. If you want a strong feature-length story that doesn’t waste a minute, Edith Finch is the one you need.