Jim Norman, Staff Writer

You know, I think I'm going to put a little more time into Star Wars: Hunters this weekend. Spoilers for those who haven't read my review yet, but I am really enjoying it! It's scratching a very specific team-based shooter itch that I have at the moment, so I will keep riding the wave a little longer.

Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

So, I bought a PS Vita. Yeah, I know what you’re thinking, “Who buys a Vita in 2024?”, right? Well, anyone who’s modded their Vita will tell you that it probably ranks as one of the best handhelds of all time. Heck, it deserves similar praise anyway, even without the mods! So yeah, I’ll be playing that this weekend. It’s orange. Mmm.

I might boot up the Switch if I get a chance, if only to get back into Octopath Traveler II. I didn’t manage to play much of it the first time around, so I’m hoping to actually finish it soon. It’s a cracker.

Gavin Lane, Editor

Lots going on with SGF this weekend, but I would love to spend more time with Star Wars: Hunters. All the expected Fortnite-style F2P aspects aside, I've enjoyed the couple of hours I've spent with it so far and should really try out different characters as fallbacks for when some git steals Imara Vex on the character select screen.

Elsewhere, those new Game Boy Mega Men additions to NSO are calling me. Also, I started the Link's Awakening remake this week with my kids watching as I play, and it's been delightful. I bought the game around launch but put it down hoping for a frame rate patch — the choppiness here felt incredibly distracting to me. Fortunately, having little ones ordering me around the map and instructing which item I should try to get from the claw-grab machine made me push through the drops and I've been having a great time. More of the same is just what the doctor ordered after a long old week. Have a great one, folks.

Kate Gray, Contributor

This weekend I am sick (again, ugh) and I'm giving Dave The Diver another go. I played it for about 10 hours, I'd say, and didn't really get it... but now I'm playing it differently and I think I understand why I was struggling! I was trying to go as deep as possible, and it meant I wasn't catching many fish, and each day took FOREVER. Now I hang out in the shallows, catch a ton of lil fishes, and head back. It's helping me unlock stuff faster, earn way more money, and get a better handle on the game itself. But I also find myself itching to play something new, so maybe I'll head over to the eShop and see what's on offer this week...

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

Middle-age crisis strikes hard as I somehow see myself halfway into the single-player campaign of Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare on PC. Did I finish Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown last week? Nope, but I did finish Unicorn Overlord (the best possible ending too!) and am now eyeing 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim as a replacement. I'm not being the biggest footie fan in the office and while waiting for Sociable Soccer to kick off at last on Switch, the free Euro 2024 update on FC 24 will allow me to simulate the Portuguese squad's fate on the virtual lawn. I was not expecting to have all five Mega Man Game Boy games this weekend to play around with, but fond memories of the Mega Man III soundtrack will surely make me fire it up a few times.

My game of the week is Ace Combat: Assault Horizon Legacy +, which I still have no clue how Project Aces managed to squeeze into a 3DS cartridge. This stunning remake of Ace Combat 2 remains very underrated and is one of the killer apps in the system for yours truly, so revisiting it while counting the days until Ace Combat 7 takes off on Switch seems only natural.

That's what we have planned for the weekend, but what about you? Fill in the following poll with the game that you will be maining over the next few days and then slide into the comments to let us know what other titles are on the cards.