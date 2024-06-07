After a Switch Online listing for five Mega Man Game Boy Games was spotted on the Switch eShop, Nintendo has now sent this latest update live - adding Mega Man: Dr Wily's Revenge, Mega Man II, Mega Man III, Mega Man IV and Mega Man V to its digital library.

"Dr. Wily is up to his old tricks again! Evil robots, time travelling enemies, foes from the farthest reaches of space and more are gearing up for battle across these five MEGA MAN titles originally available for the Game Boy system:"

MEGA MAN: DR. WILY’S REVENGE – Dr. Wily is out for revenge, and this time he’s created his own “Mega Man Killer”! With this creation and his revived Robot Masters at his side, the bad doctor plans to embark on a quest for global domination. Play as Mega Man in his first portable adventure and save the world from destruction by sending Dr. Wily’s creations back to the trash heap.

MEGA MAN II – Dr. Wily has stolen the experimental Time Skimmer, which allows him to travel to the future for nefarious ends. Luckily, Mega Man and his trusty robot dog Rush are on the case! Collect items and power ups to defeat the Robot Masters standing between you and Dr. Wily – including a mysterious foe from the future: Quint!

MEGA MAN III – Mega Man’s battle against Dr. Wily takes him to the hottest place on Earth! Dr. Wily and his renegade robots are drilling to the planet’s molten core to collect energy that will power his latest evil invention. Join Mega Man and Rush in action packed levels through the sinister scientist’s fortress, battling various Robot Masters and collecting their weapons before facing Dr. Wily and his ultimate creation.

MEGA MAN IV – The World Robot Expo has been crashed by the deranged Dr. Wily! With the push of a button on his mind-controlling device, Dr. Wily turns all robots in the city into his personal rampaging reinforcements. The only robot not under his control is Mega Man, and together with Rush he plans to put a stop to Dr. Wily’s sneaky schemes once more! Collect power ups, blast Robot Masters and assemble circuits to build a powerful ally named Beat. Can this trio save the day, or will Dr. Wily’s mind-control machine be Mega Man’s downfall?