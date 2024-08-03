Jim Norman, Staff Writer

I am off on my holibobs this weekend and, in a moment of panic, I have realised that I have nothing to play while I'm away. What am I supposed to do? Go out in the Italian sun? Take a dip in the pool? Read a book? What am I, an animal??

This won't do at all. A quick glance at my eShop wishlist reveals Wildfrost is currently subject to a tasty little sale and I've had my eye on that one for a while. But maybe I won't go for something new. Perhaps this is my chance to finally wrap up Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, or Persona 4 Golden, or Eastward, or any of the other looming titles that look at me from my backlog.

Nah, I'll probably start something else...

Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

Against my better judgement, I've gone and acquired an N64 controller for NSO, so I think this weekend will be spent with some classics like Banjo-Kazooie, Pokémon Stadium, and a relatively unknown title called Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

Otherwise, surprise surprise, Ollie is back with another Resident Evil binge. I'm playing the OG game on PS5, but I'm also dabbling with a ROM for Resident Evil: Gaiden. It's not a good game, but it's kind of enjoyable in a weird way...

Kate Gray, Contributor

Well, now I can officially say that I'm playing Ace Attorney Investigations!!!!!!!!! It's so good. I want to talk about it a whole lot but I have no one to talk to! I just had my wisdom teeth out yesterday, so I'm trying to play a few calmer games, like Subnautica and Everafter Falls, and it's a long weekend in Canada so I'm gonna stay indoors and eat all the soft foods. Also I want to play Thank Goodness You're Here, and explain all the British references to my Canadian partner. It's one of those weeks where I think to myself: man, I love video games.

(My partner is about to beat Mohg in Elden Ring as well so I'll probably be his cheerleader. Pray for us!)

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

That sweet scent of August means I will shortly be departing for parts unknown with not a single online device in sight! You’re still gonna have to put up with me a couple more weeks, so for this weekend I am at long last playing Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition with my Famicom controllers for “the proper competitive edge”. While I would love to relive the glory days with my recently arrived physical copy of Rocket Knight Adventures: Re-Sparked, my summer live DJ set must take priority — I need to have that done by next week!

My game of the week remains Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition. Still hunting for all the hidden ace pilots. There really does not have to be any big excuse to keep playing this. I just love to fly in this virtual sky!

That's what we have planned for the weekend, but what about you? You can let us know what game you'll be maining in the following poll and then take to the comments to share what else you have on the cards.