The Paris 2024 Olympics kicked off last week and if you're wondering where the latest Mario & Sonic game is, it seems the series might have come to an end.

Lee Cocker, an individual who worked on "all the games in the franchise", put out an announcement on social media last week, claiming the series wrapped up in 2020 with the Tokyo games. He goes on to share an image of himself with the Olympic committee president in 2009, where he presented a demonstration of the Olympic Winter Games release.

"For the people that are asking there will be no @MarioSonicGames for @Paris2024 the franchise finished with #MarioAndSonic at the @Tokyo2020 I know because I worked on all the games in the franchise."

According to Cocker's website, he spent 14 years managing the Mario & Sonic Olympic franchise - overseeing external publishing, development, asset licensing, and ensuring timely delivery of high-quality games within a budget. He credits Sega and Nintendo as being some of the many high-profile game companies he's worked with over the years.

Cocker also responded to some comments about Olympic video game licensing, mentioning how he doesn't think fans will see a "character based" title like Mario and Sonic again. Right now, it seems the only developer with access to the license is nWay, having released the free-to-play title Olympics GO! on mobile last month. This also happens to be the first Summer Olympics in 30 years with no console video game.