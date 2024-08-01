Skinnydip London, the design studio renowned for its cute phone cases, has launched its biggest collection ever: a collaboration with The Pokémon Company.

The star(mie) of the show here is the phone case lineup. As well as a handful of designs featuring groups of Gen I Pokémon, the collection also offers a unique case for each of the original 151. The most popular options (Starters, Pikachu, Eevee etc.) have a variety of options including MagSafe and Holo cases, but every Pokémon is available in the standard Shock Case design so you can show your love for your favourite, regardless of its Pokédex number.

These standard cases are available from the Skinnydip website for £24, while the MagSafe and Holo options will set you back £28 (or your regional equivalent). The cases are available for all iPhones from the XR/11 to the 15 Pro Max and for a range of Android and Google devices.

Here's a look at some of the designs on offer, but you can head over to the Skinnydip website to see what your favourite 'mon's design looks like.

This Skinnydip X Pokémon collaboration isn't just limited to phone cases either. The collection also includes a range of clothing, tote bags, card holders, AirPods cases and many more, all adorned with some familiar Gen I faces. We've added some of our favourite pieces below but, again, the collection is massive so you should head over to Skinnydip to see everything on offer.

Pretty sweet, no? As with most Pokémon collections, we can see some of these items selling out fast, so be sure to get in there early if you have a particular prized Pokémon that you want adorning the back of your phone.

What's your favourite piece in the new Skinnydip collection? Will you be picking any of it up? Let us know in the comments.