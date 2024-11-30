Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

I've been playing quite a bit of Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble recently. Despite the obvious issues with the multiplayer, the adventure mode features some of the best stages I've ever seen from the franchise. The new update adds even more, so I reckon it'll keep me pretty busy over the next couple of days.

Kate Gray, Contributor

I'll be playing more of that Dragon Age: The Veilguard this weekend. I wish I wasn't so darn disappointed in it, but I'm still enjoying running around and collecting stuff. I've also been playing [REDACTED], which isn't out yet, but I've put MANY hours into it, and Mindcop, which is a very strange little detective game that has a mind surfing brain shooting mini game in it. I recommend it, I think!

Gavin Lane, Editor

December arrives on Sunday, so time is fast running out with GOTY looming. As such, I'm hoping to dive into Tales of Kenzera: Zau, Braid, Loco Motive, and Lorelei and the Laser Eyes. I'm also hoping to try out Mission in Snowdriftland. The devs were kind enough to send over code and I like the idea of playing a level a day throughout December.

Must dash - these games aren't going to play themselves! Have a good one, folks.

Jim Norman, Staff Writer

Damn, Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake is quite the game, huh? I have a whole bunch of things that I want to tick off before GOTY season kicks my front door in and exposes how few games I’ve actually played this year, but I keep getting sucked into a remake of a 40-year-old RPG. Maybe I’ll try to ration it this weekend.

I have dipped my toe into Loco Motive and I really liked what I saw, so hopefully I’ll get some of that under my belt this weekend too. I can always hum Sugiyama’s Town Theme while I do it…

Michelle See-Tho, Contributor

This weekend I’ll be watching The Queen of Sauce and visiting the Travelling Cart… Oh, you mean outside of Stardew Valley? Very little. 1.6 is great for all its mayonnaise-drinking capabilities but has also just got me back into the cosy rhythm of the game. I’ve already gotten two more dogs and I'm saving for another – although at 40,000g a pup, Concerned Ape really makes you work for it.



My partner did just download Snake Pass on Xbox and it looks fun so I might slither into that if I need a break from the farm (doubtful).

Roland Ingram, Contributor

Finally, the day has arrived! My 5-year-old has been asking for Echoes of Wisdom since before it came out – ever since we finished Link’s Awakening and he saw an ad on the lock screen (well played, Nintendo). Not wanting him to take new games for granted, we started a saving plan. 10 weeks later and it’s time to smash the piggy bank, so that’s me sorted for the weekend. Any extra downtime will see me chipping away at Baba Is You’s ingenious later levels, but otherwise, let’s stack some beds!

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

Guess what, there are both world 7 in Abathor and Chapter 7 in Gundam Breaker 4! I believe these are the proper end game at last. Hope for some good progress in Carpathian Night Starring Bela Lugosi, a game witch often boldly goes full blown Castlevania and never apologises for it. Some sweet physical shmup arrivals: Overdriven Evolution and Raiden Nova should make me very unpopular with my neighbours. I should also be able to clear Europa, a game that just keep on getting prettier. I am also still rounding up footage on all games on The Spectrum, currently playing some real favourite cult classics like Exolon, The Way of the Exploding Fist and The Lords of Midnight. The later has no music, which is a perfect excuse to blast Howard Shore’s “The Lord of the Rings” sound track while at it.

Game of the week is at long last Stray! I did pick up this feline simulator on STEAM a long time ago, but never got around to it in hope of a Switch version down the line. Well, that worked out! I’ve always been a cat person, having a virtual one under my control along with all included possibilities for mischief is too good to pass on. The game world is also quite interesting.

That's what we have planned for the weekend, but what about you? Let us know in the following poll which games you're planning on booting up over the next couple of days.