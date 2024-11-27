Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 786k

Nintendo has just added four more games to the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive app for the Switch Online Expansion Pack service.

The latest editions include Toejam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron, Vectorman and Mercs. Here are the official descriptions for each game (via translation):





☑️ ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron

☑️ Vectorman

☑️ WOLF OF THE BATTLEFIELD: MERCS



Toejam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron

The second installment of the cult-popular exploration action game. Toejam and Earl were able to safely return to their home planet, "Funkotron," but now they find themselves invaded by humans! Use the magic bottle to capture the humans who run around the peaceful planet as if they own the place, and send them back. You will clear the game if you find all the humans and forcibly return them at the goal. This is an exploration-based side-view action adventure with fun characters that are now more expressive.

Vectorman

A robot action shooter with smooth movements. A rebellion by planetary cleaning robots has put all the robots on Earth under his control. Vectorman, the last hope of humanity, embarks on a great adventure across the mechanized Earth.

Mercs

This is the second installment of the popular action shooting game series that was well received in the arcades. You become the United States mercenary unit "Wolf Force" and aim to defeat the boss while defeating swarms of enemies. You can use a wide variety of weapons such as shotguns and burners, the familiar mega crash, and a variety of actions such as moving and attacking on vehicles. In addition to the "Arcade Mode" with 7 missions in which you rescue the former president who has been captured by the revolutionary forces of Country R, ​​the game also includes the "Original Mode" with 8 missions in which you fight using 5 soldiers with different attack abilities to destroy a ballistic missile. You can enjoy two different games.

This latest update follows an update to the Game Boy library yesterday which added Donkey Kong Land 2. And last week we also got Donkey Kong Land!

To play these latest additions to the Sega Mega Drive / Genesis service, you'll need to have access to the Switch Online + Expansion Pack tier.