The Switch has smashed all sorts of records but one thing it hasn't done just yet is surpassed the lifetime sales of the PlayStation 2.

While it was assumed at one point the hybrid system only needed to shift another 15 million units to surpass this milestone, PlayStation's ex-CEO Jim Ryan burst this bubble earlier this year, claiming the PS2's lifetime sales were recorded as 160 million units.

Now, in an official update on PlayStation's 30th anniversary website, Sony has officially confirmed the system has sold "over" 160 million units since the year 2000:

"PS2 is one of the biggest-selling video game consoles of all time, with over 160,000,000 consoles sold worldwide since 2000."

What does this mean for the Switch then? Well, according to the latest financial update at the beginning of this month, Nintendo's current-generation system has now sold more than 146 million units worldwide. The catch is the Switch "successor" is on the horizon and Nintendo has also recently lowered its hardware forecast.

Of course, Nintendo does already have a loaded release schedule for 2025 - with games like Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, Pokémon Legends: Z-A and the return of titles such as Xenoblade Chronicles X, so it seems like there's still a fair bit of mileage in the current system before the successor arrives.