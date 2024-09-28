Apparently there's a new Zelda game in town, so welcome, once again, to a rather predictable edition of What Are You Playing.
Before we dive into our wide range of weekend gaming plans, let's quickly recap what went down in the world of Nintendo this week. The Level-5 Vision Showcase brought us a new trailer for Professor Layton and the New World of Steam, news of an Inazuma Eleven remaster and a DECAPOLICE delay. We got another free update for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge and we celebrated 135 years of Nintendo.
As for reviews, we shared our thoughts on Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, Beyond Galaxyland, Worms Armageddon: Anniversary Edition and a little title called The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (we're sure that's the last we'll hear of that one in this feature).
Now, onto the weekend. What could we all possibly be playing, eh?