Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Image: Nintendo

Apparently there's a new Zelda game in town, so welcome, once again, to a rather predictable edition of What Are You Playing.

Before we dive into our wide range of weekend gaming plans, let's quickly recap what went down in the world of Nintendo this week. The Level-5 Vision Showcase brought us a new trailer for Professor Layton and the New World of Steam, news of an Inazuma Eleven remaster and a DECAPOLICE delay. We got another free update for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge and we celebrated 135 years of Nintendo.

As for reviews, we shared our thoughts on Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, Beyond Galaxyland, Worms Armageddon: Anniversary Edition and a little title called The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (we're sure that's the last we'll hear of that one in this feature).

Now, onto the weekend. What could we all possibly be playing, eh?

Jim Norman, Staff Writer

Zelda.

Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

Zelda.

Alana Hagues, Deputy Editor

Zelda.

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

Zelda.

Gavin Lane, Editor

Donkey Kong Cou- Only joking! Zelda.

That's what we have planned for the weekend, but what about you? You can let us know what game you'll be maining in the following poll (featuring the only two options you'll ever need) but let us know in the comments if you somehow have something else on the cards.

What are you playing this weekend (28th/29th Sep)?