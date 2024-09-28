I bought it, received it, downloaded the update, but now it's sitting in my backlog ... so I couldn't even vote in the poll today XD

After 250+ attempts and around 40h, I've beaten BPM: Bullets Per Minute. That is, in what they call "easy" difficulty. What a satisfying challenge that was! This game is mostly carried by its music, if you like hard rock, it doesn't matter what kind of games you're into, this one is an easy recommendation. It's a FPS / Roguelike / Rythm Game. What I found the most satisfying of all was those last five shots to finish off each boss. When you play it, you will know just what I mean.

So I've started Bayonetta 2 again ... I'm going for Platinum just like I did for #1. Back when I first played the Bayonetta games on Wii U, I never even dared to think that it would be something I'd be able to achieve, but hey, I've done it all over normal and hard with #1, so it will be a pleasure to reach this goal in #2 as well.

Other games I'll switch between are Tears of the Kingdom, Tetris 99, Just Shapes And Beats, and some of the Mega Man / X legacy collections.

Happy weekend 🧡 and Happy gaming 🎮