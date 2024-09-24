Well, here's a bit of a surprise - the 2022 beat' em up Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is getting a new DLC update.
Yes, in a now-removed official trailer, Tribute Games and Dotemu lifted the lid on a new DLC update titled 'Radical Reptiles'. It adds in Mondo Gecko and Mona Lisa (thanks, Wario64). Along with this is a free update including a "rockin' Remix mode" of the official soundtrack.
According to the trailer, it's available today on all platforms including the Nintendo Switch. At the time of writing, it's not live on the Switch just yet.
When this game originally arrived on the scene in 2022, we praised it - awarding it nine out of ten stars and calling it the best turtles beat 'em up ever made.
"Two years in the making, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is the best Turtles beat 'em up ever made, and a faster, better-looking, and more entertaining affair than even Streets of Rage 4. It looks delicious, sounds superb, and rekindles childhood memories beyond all expectation, time-warping you back to 1987."