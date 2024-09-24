Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 778k

Well, here's a bit of a surprise - the 2022 beat' em up Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is getting a new DLC update.

Yes, in a now-removed official trailer, Tribute Games and Dotemu lifted the lid on a new DLC update titled 'Radical Reptiles'. It adds in Mondo Gecko and Mona Lisa (thanks, Wario64). Along with this is a free update including a "rockin' Remix mode" of the official soundtrack.





adds Mondo Gecko and Mona Lisa



Free update also available - a rockin’ Remix mode of the official soundtrack featuring amazing guest artists:



-Anamanaguchi

-Jake Kaufman

-Keiji Yamagishi… TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge - Radical Reptiles DLC "available now" https://t.co/YdmB7S3v7l adds Mondo Gecko and Mona LisaFree update also available - a rockin’ Remix mode of the official soundtrack featuring amazing guest artists:-Anamanaguchi-Jake Kaufman-Keiji Yamagishi… pic.twitter.com/eKcB27Uy9u September 23, 2024

According to the trailer, it's available today on all platforms including the Nintendo Switch. At the time of writing, it's not live on the Switch just yet.

When this game originally arrived on the scene in 2022, we praised it - awarding it nine out of ten stars and calling it the best turtles beat 'em up ever made.