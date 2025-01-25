Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

I’m still making my way through the Halo franchise on Legendary. I’m on Halo: Combat Evolved at the moment and I’m about to enter… oh lord... The Library. Pray for me.

Otherwise, I’ve still got a couple of games on the go for review purposes (so look out for both of those next week!) and I’m still dabbling in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild here and there. I’m not even progressing the story or anything, it’s just nice roaming through Hyrule and hoarding a bunch of apples.

Have a good one!

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 794k

Jim Norman, Staff Writer

I'm honestly not sure what my plans contain at the moment — a feeling I will look back on fondly when the summer/Holiday releases start to consume my every waking moment. I recently returned to my Pokémon Emerald playthrough and I'm still having a wonderful time with it, 20 hours in. Marvel Rivals is still dominating more than a little of my time, and Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake continues to cast a hard stare my way every time I open my Switch. Maybe this will be the week I do more than stare back at it. Maybe.

That said, after returning to Pokémon Snap this week, I've really got a hankering to 'snap 'em all' (that didn't sound as sinister in my head) and 100% this N64 beauty again. Watch out for incoming shells, Mankey.

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom continue to delight with very clever dungeon designs, while mankind stares at the brink of annihilation in the Freespace 2 end game. Perhaps this is a good excuse to start a Babylon 5 marathon (something I do quite often). Further Smuggler’s Run: Warzones progress while giving proper attention to weekly Switch releases: Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter, Tales of Graces f Remastered (my physical copy ran late), DoDonPachi SaiDaiOuJou, Strania -The Stella Machina- EX and (at long last) Guilty Gear -Strive-!

My game of the week is The Lord of the Rings: War in the North. I almost went for a rerun of Wii’s Aragorn’s Quest after a recent NL top Lord of the Ring games list, but I instead went for one of the unplayed games. I also just realised Nolan North voices the Dúnedain ranger character, so WB Games missed out on a once-in-a-lifetime glorious opportunity to brand their name “War in the North with Nolan North”. Elendil would be proud.

Gavin Lane, Editor

I played a little Sutte Hakkun to grab some screens and it grabbed me almost instantly - looking forward to diving into that. Otherwise, it's a little more Arco and some N64 games on NSO to soothe the soul. Dipping into Pokémon Snap this week led me to fire up a couple of ol' reliables, although the input lag was messing up my Z-button landings in 1080. Yes, definitely the lag and not being out of practice. I just need to w- work my body some more to get used to it.

Kate Gray, Contributor

It's me, the erstwhile resident NL games-that-require-note-taking liker. And I'm back with another one of those, of course: The Roottrees are Dead! A detective game that requires honest-to-goodness actual detective work, in the form of googling people's names and then printing off pictures of them and then sticking them on the wall with pins and red tape! And so soon after finishing Rise of the Golden Idol! We truly are in the golden age of games-that-make-me-sharpen-my-pencil-a-lot. Unfortunately, much like Her Story, this one requires a keyboard — so I don't think it'll come to Switch. Maybe Switch 2 is more of a peripherals console? We can only hope.

Felix Sanchez, Video Producer

This weekend, my plan is to play Donkey Kong Country Returns HD. I'm two worlds in, and even though I'm not completely hooked, I'd love to see how this game progresses. I'm also making my way through Professor Layton and Pandora's Box on my DS Lite, and I feel like I'm nearing the end game. Yesterday, I finally finished a really hard chess puzzle which had gotten me stuck for a while... haha... ha...

That's what we have planned for the weekend, but what about you? Let us know in the following poll which games you're planning on booting up over the next couple of days.