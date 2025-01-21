Last week, Nintendo gave us our first official look at Switch 2 and threw in a '2025' release window for good measure. While the House of Mario is yet to be more specific with its release date, publisher and accessory manufacturer Nacon has shared some narrower expectations (thanks, VGC).

As noted on Twitter by industry analyst @MauroNL3, Nacon commented on the Switch 2 release date in its recent financial earnings report, noting that it expects Nintendo's next console to launch "in the first half of 2025/26" — or some point between April and September 2025, for those frantically trying to remember when the fiscal year starts (don't worry, we were too).

This launch window, Nacon hopes, will bring in the big bucks for the company by the next financial report, with "compatible games and a full range of accessories" already allegedly lined up.





Heck, the company already showcased some of the accessories in the pipeline last week, with the reveal of an upcoming range of Switch 2 Joy-Con wheels for 'Mario Kart 9' — good for all those who use tilt controls, we guess. The lineup of "compatible games" is an interesting one, though. Does this mean solely through the Switch 2's backwards compatibility, or does the publisher have something new in mind? Hmm.

If you ask us, the April-September 2025 launch window feels like a pretty safe bet. We know that Nintendo's next big Switch 2 info drop will land in the form of a Direct Presentation on 2nd April, and an ensuing hands-on tour will surely drum up the excitement in the ensuing months. We'd wager that the launch will be in the earlier phases of this window, but who knows? Nintendo might surprise us all and stick a 'November 2025' release date on it (please, no).