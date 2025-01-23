Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 794k

After many weeks of teases, The Pokémon Company has finally revealed when we can expect to see Trading Card Game Pocket's next expansion and the long-awaited trade feature. Surprise! They're both arriving next week!

Trading will be the first to be added to the card-collecting app, with the feature going live on Tuesday 28th January. As specified in the info dump from TPC last week, trades can be made between friends and only with cards of the same rarity (◇1-◇4 and ☆1). As expected, consumable items will be required to make a trade, so prepare for even more currencies to keep track of.

One day later, the game's newest digital expansion, 'Space-Time Smackdown', arrives on 29th Jan (or 30th, depending on your timezone). It looks like Gen 4's Dialga and Palkia take centre stage in this one, with a whole host of new full arts, EXs and special Trainer cards to chase down. We hope you've been saving up those Pack Hourglasses.

Here's the official rundown of what this expansion has in store:

Are you ready to rumble? Discover a whole new expansion’s worth of cards in Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket! Legendary Pokémon Dialga and Palkia from the Sinnoh region have bent time and space to rule the battlefield as dimension-altering Pokémon ex. The Space-Time Smackdown expansion features new cards including exciting Pokémon ex cards, new Trainer cards, and gorgeous immersive cards ready to bring you into the wondrous world of Pokémon. Here’s a sneak peek of some cards you can expect to see when the expansion launches on January 30.

It looks like it will be quite the week to round out January. We'd expect February to bring even more Pokémon news, with Pokémon Day and its expected Presents showcase hopefully bringing us more details from Legends: Z-A, TCG Pocket and mayyyyybe those classic remakes we've all been praying for (okay, perhaps there's a bit of wishful thinking going on there).