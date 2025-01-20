The Hollow Knight: Silksong community has been ablaze in recent weeks with theories and rumours aplenty about when the hotly-anticipated sequel will finally release. While none are yet to come to fruition, Team Cherry has provided a tiny development update, just to reassure everyone that the game actually does exist and it "will release" one day.

Last week, Hollow Knight co-creator William Pellen updated his Twitter profile picture to an image of a cake. For most fan bases, this wouldn't be enough to bat an eyelid, but when you've been waiting this many years for news from Hallownest, every change matters. The TL;DR of it is that fans traced this image back to an online recipe dated to 2nd April (the day of the Switch 2 Direct), and made the logical leap that this will be a big day for Silksong news.

The theory was quickly debunked by YouTuber @fireb0rn, who reached out to Team Cherry's Matthew 'Leth' Griffin and found that the image change was a "nothingburger". But that didn't stop Griffin himself from chiming in, reconfirming that Silksong "is real, progressing and will release".

Yes the game is real, progressing and will release. <3 — Matthew Griffin (@griffinmatta) January 18, 2025

Before you say it, yes, that's it. After radio silence for what feels like an eternity, Team Cherry's development update is the reconfirmation that this damn game is actually happening. Great. It's hardly the most riveting news to drop out of the Silksong mines, but at least we know work is still progressing at the studio, and we will get to see the final product one day... we hope.

We're rapidly approaching six years since Silksong's announcement and while 2024 brought some excitement with its multiple listings appearing out of the blue, official news has continued to be ever-silent. Maybe 2025 will be the year, eh?