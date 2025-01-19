One list to rule them all, One list to find them, One list to bring them all, and in the darkness bind them. That's right, precious, it's time to rank the Lord of the Rings games on Nintendo platforms.

It began with the forging of the Great Adaptations. One was given to the SNES, immortal, wisest, and fairest of all consoles. Five to the GBA and GameCube, great consoles and pillars of the nostalgia halls. And three, three games were gifted to the DS, which, above all else, needed more power... (Yeah, there was also a bunch on Wii, 3DS, Wii U and Switch, but we wanted to keep the Galadriel thing running as long as possible.)

While we wait for Tales of the Shire to join the Fellowship, you'll find the current ranking below. One does not simply rank every Lord of the Rings game, but we've had a stab at it.

18. Lord of the Rings: Aragorn's Quest (DS) Publisher: Warner Bros / Developer: TT Fusion Release Date: 14th Sep 2010 ( USA ) / 29th Oct 2010 ( UK/EU )













The portable version of Aragorn's Quest is different enough to provide a satisfying supplement to the Wii game, but its focus on levelling up your character and acquiring stronger equipment becomes detrimental over time, making the game too easy to complete. The lack of co-op adds to the repetition of its hack-'n-slash gameplay, although a combat system which involves parrying strikes alongside flailing forward with a combo of basic and special attacks helps to make each battle fun. The different locations add fan service to this eight-hour adventure, although a general lack of variety makes it best enjoyed in short bursts.

17. The Lord of the Rings: Conquest (DS) Publisher: Electronic Arts / Developer: Artificial Mind & Movement Release Date: 13th Jan 2009 ( USA ) / 16th Jan 2009 ( UK/EU ) Opting for 2D isometric visuals and a reduced class roster, The Lord of the Rings: Conquest on DS is a very different game from what you'll find on beefier Xbox 360 and PS3 consoles. That said, there's still fun to be had here, with a hack-and-slash campaign providing a whistle-stop tour of the three film's narrative beats. It's not the 3D action classic found elsewhere, but it's a neat way of watering the experience down to work in a portable form.

16. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (GBA) Publisher: Black Label Games / Developer: Pocket Studios Release Date: 24th Sep 2002 ( USA ) / 8th Nov 2002 ( UK/EU ) An adaptation of Tolkien's work rather than the Peter Jackson film, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring on GBA takes a turn-based tactics approach to the first book in the trilogy. The isometric perspective and simple visuals are very much of their time, but at least it's a faithful enough retelling that we get some Tom Bombadil content.

15. The Hobbit (GBA) Publisher: Sierra / Developer: Saffire Release Date: 11th Nov 2003 ( USA ) / 24th Oct 2003 ( UK/EU ) Unlike its 3D GameCube counterpart, The Hobbit on GBA is less about platforming and more about hack-and-slash combat and puzzling. The sword-swinging leaves much to be desired, but the isometric perspective gives the whole thing a vague Zelda air, and there's fun to be had in exploring the locales of Tolkien's original novel without the intrusion of any Peter Jackson CGI.

14. LEGO The Hobbit (3DS) Publisher: Warner Bros / Developer: TT Games Release Date: 8th Apr 2014 ( USA ) / 11th Apr 2014 ( UK/EU )











LEGO The Hobbit on 3DS unfortunately falls short of hitting its mark every step of the way. The lacklustre script, repetitive combat, and crude aesthetics combine with inconsistent audio and minor glitches that all point toward its generally poor quality. It's the type of game that has glimmers of unique design and good intentions, but that fails to live up to its potential. A missing third act made us wonder whether or not this title was released prematurely; it's a game that definitely feels rushed to market before it was ready. Avoid.

13. LEGO The Lord of the Rings (DS) Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive / Developer: Travellers Tales Release Date: 30th Oct 2012 ( USA ) / 23rd Nov 2012 ( UK/EU ) Also released on the 3DS and Wii, LEGO The Lord of the Rings on DS shares much of the same gameplay as its 3D counterpart, though, naturally, this version houses the worst visual quality of the three. A couple of new additions to the combat and a full three-movie campaign are nice touches, but with the entire experience being substantially shorter than that found on console, and the portable version being riddled with bugs, it's only worth a play if it's your only option.

11. The Lord of the Rings: The Third Age (GBA) Publisher: Electronic Arts / Developer: Griptonite Games Release Date: 2nd Nov 2004 ( USA ) / 5th Nov 2004 ( UK/EU ) Unlike its GameCube RPG counterpart, The Lord of the Rings: The Third Age on GBA is a fully turn-based affair, providing a top-down tactical spin on Peter Jackson's movie trilogy. The battles lack the energy of the beefier GameCube port and without any exploration between them, the gameplay loop can become tiring. That said, the turn-based format did allow the full trilogy to get the portable treatment, which is nothing to be sniffed at.

9. LEGO The Hobbit (Wii U) Publisher: Warner Bros / Developer: TT Games Release Date: 8th Apr 2014 ( USA ) / 11th Apr 2014 ( UK/EU )











LEGO The Hobbit has some strengths, and it's perhaps tempting to look at the sheer size of the world and volume of content and give it a pass. However, the frequently poor design and shoddy gameplay experience represent a low in the franchise. We're often supportive and complimentary of the Lego series for what it does achieve despite its flaws, but this was a sloppy effort from Warner Bros. and TT Games; a typically rushed movie tie-in, and an unfortunate blemish on the lists of Lego and LOTR games.

8. The Hobbit (GCN) Publisher: Vivendi Universal Games / Developer: Inevitable Entertainment Release Date: 11th Nov 2003 ( USA ) / 28th Nov 2003 ( UK/EU ) Forget about the isometric GBA port, The Hobbit on GameCube is a full-blown 3D action platformer which works through all the major beats of Tolkien's original text. Inevitable Entertainment takes some liabilities with the story's structure (including a particularly memorable 'flash-forward' opening sequence), but Bilbo's neat movement and expressive art style make this an enjoyable retelling nonetheless.

7. LEGO The Lord of the Rings (3DS) Publisher: Warner Bros / Developer: TT Fusion Release Date: 30th Oct 2012 ( USA ) / 23rd Nov 2012 ( UK/EU ) The 3DS port of LEGO The Lord of the Rings shares a lot of the same DNA as its DS brethren with the added bonus of marginally improved visuals. Much like its portable counterpart, this version feels watered down compared to the beefier console port, with reduced level sizes and bugs galore. It's fine if the 3DS is your only option, but the Wii version is an infinitely smarter choice.

6. LEGO The Lord of the Rings (Wii) Publisher: Warner Bros / Developer: TT Games Release Date: 13th Nov 2012 ( USA ) / 23rd Nov 2012 ( UK/EU ) Unlike the watered-down DS/3DS versions, LEGO The Lord of the Rings on Wii is much closer to the full console experience. Some forced motion-controlled sequences aside, this version's open hub world and additional 3D sequences make it by far the best of the bunch on Nintendo consoles. It's just a shame that Nintendo and TT were too busy with LEGO City: Undercover to get this one on Wii U.

5. The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (GBA) Publisher: Electronic Arts / Developer: Griptonite Games Release Date: 12th Nov 2002 ( USA ) / 12th Nov 2002 ( UK/EU ) Naturally incapable of mustering the 3D hack-and-slash brawling of its GameCube counterpart, The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers on GBA is the Diablo-meets-Middle-Earth mash-up we didn't know we needed. The looting and summoning abilities make for a pretty addictive gameplay loop, and we are particular fans of the additional Frodo, Gandalf and Éowyn campaigns. It's far from the high-octane action available on home console, but a welcome departure for fans of skill-based battling.

4. The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (GBA) Publisher: EA Games / Developer: Griptonite Games Release Date: 5th Nov 2003 ( USA ) / 14th Nov 2003 ( UK/EU ) Much like its GBA predecessor, The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King offers a different, Diablo-style top-down take on the Peter Jackson movie. This second instalment (third movie, second game — it's confusing) adds in the Rune mechanic for some bonus weapon customisation, but otherwise, there is little difference to the previous game. A little repetitive in the long run, perhaps, but Griptonite Games provides another fun movie retelling for short play sessions.

3. The Lord of the Rings: The Third Age (GCN) Publisher: EA Games / Developer: EA Redwood Shores Release Date: 2nd Nov 2004 ( USA ) / 5th Nov 2004 ( UK/EU ) The Lord of the Rings: The Third Age on GameCube dares ask the question, 'what if Final Fantasy X was set in Middle Earth?' The exploration and battle structure are a little too similar to Squaresoft's systems, if anything, but we'd be lying if we said the mash-up doesn't work. It's a welcome departure from the hack-and-slash gameplay that defined the previous movie tie-ins and an interesting parallel story to the narrative thread that we movie buffs know all too well.