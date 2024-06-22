Metroid Prime Federation Force
Image: Nintendo

Summer's here, everyone! Except if you're in the Southern Hemisphere, in which case, Winter's here, everyone!

After a quiet month or so, it's been a busy week in Nintendo land thanks to the June Direct which delivered above and beyond what many of us expected to see three months into Switch's eighth year, with its successor waiting in the wings for its formal introduction.

Speaking of formal introductions, we got our very first look at Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. That would have been a megaton enough, but we also saw a brand-new Zelda game which is actually a Zelda game for the first time ever. (No, the CDi games don't count.) And with Dragon Quest III HD-2D-64DD Remake, the announcement of the same treatment for DQ1&2, and new entries in the Mario & Luigi (surprise!) and Mario Party (not-such-a-surprise!) series, it was easy to overlook the other gems - but gems there were, many and various.

The year ahead is looking great for Switch owners, and there's surely even more exciting news to come. Nothing like the smell of new hardware!

Enough beating around the bush, though - you all watched the Direct. It's time to see what you're playing this weekend.

Jim Norman, Staff Writer

For reasons I can’t explain, I want to spend this weekend on nothing more than Link’s Awakening and A Link Between Worlds. No, you need to get over the announcement of a new Zelda game!

If I do get distracted for a moment, though, then it will likely be on Metroid: Zero Mission on NSO. Curse you, Nintendo Direct, and all the influence you have over me!

Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

Am I playing a whole bunch of Metroid after the reveal of Metroid Prime 4: Beyond? Why yes, yes I am. I’m working my way through Metroid Prime Remastered again, but I’m also tinkering with Federation Force on the 3DS. It’s better than a lot of folks make out, in my opinion. Not top-tier Metroid, of course, but it’s fun.

The reveal of Mario & Luigi: Brothership also prompted me to continue with my playthrough of Superstar Saga + Bowser’s Minions. I’d like to get through every Mario & Luigi game before Brothership lands in November. Reckon I can do it?

Kate Gray, Contributor

This weekend I might polish off Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door! I just got to level 60 in the Pit of 100 Trials, and I'm pretty sure I can do all 100 levels if I come back after another chapter or two. I'm about to ride the Excess Express, which is one of the best chapters! As a Paper Mario mega fan, I can say that this game is absolutely worth it — the additions aren't much, but they're really helpful for all the backtracking in the later game, and the visual upgrade is incredible. I'm actually impressed by how well the writing has aged, too.

Other than that, I might finish off Dave The Diver, and maybe play some more Stardew Valley (with mods). I would go outside in this wonderful summer weather, but apparently, it's going to be about 35° where I am. Hellish stuff. At least the inside has AC!

Gavin Lane, Editor

I, too, am on a Direct kick. By pure coinkydink, I've been playing the Link's Awakening remake the last couple of weeks and I've just arrived at the Wind Fish's egg after Turtle Rock. Looking forward to ticking that off. I've been playing Perfect Dark, too, with my trusty NSO '64 pad. It's a game I'm appreciating more now than I did 24 years ago.

After that, I suppose I should crack on with Prime Remastered. I've started that game a couple of times, but never made much progress. Scanning of absolutely every inch of the environment triggered my OCD and made me bounce off it hard. This time, I intend to cruise through scanning only what I need to and ignoring the rest - nuts to the logbook.

Gonçalo Lopes, contributor

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim continues to serve up small doses of weird while Euro 2024 is an excellent excuse to play GameCube’s Virtua Striker 3 ver. 2002 and EA Sports FC 24.

Having cleared all previous games’ single-player modes, I am now knee-deep into Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, with this campaign turning out to be quite a treat for any fan of Mass Effect and/or The Expanse (plus you get to fight Martian Jon Snow!). Hopefully I can also make some time for more River City: Rival Showdown but I accidentally got hooked on Xuan Yuan Sword 7 as well.

Game of the week is Sociable Soccer 24. I can’t believe it took this long to get this on cartridge but considering the insane amount of memories I made with Sensible Soccer, this one was on the bucket list. Now if only I can get my mates around to play it with.

Alana Hagues, deputy editor

Despite all the travelling I've been doing recently, my Switch has been pretty dormant. Since I've been home, I've mostly been playing Elden Ring — I'm not ready for the DLC yet, but my partner is, which means I won't get my hands on the game again until he's done. Ohhh well...

So I'll be starting up Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance instead for a taste of that difficulty I'm apparently craving right now. I skipped the original release, so I'm eager to get in the weeds with all the demon recruiting and fusing. We've got lots of plans over the next week with friends so that'll probably do for me.

Have a good weekend, folks! And if it's hot where you are, stay cool.

