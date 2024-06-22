Summer's here, everyone! Except if you're in the Southern Hemisphere, in which case, Winter's here, everyone!

After a quiet month or so, it's been a busy week in Nintendo land thanks to the June Direct which delivered above and beyond what many of us expected to see three months into Switch's eighth year, with its successor waiting in the wings for its formal introduction.

Speaking of formal introductions, we got our very first look at Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. That would have been a megaton enough, but we also saw a brand-new Zelda game which is actually a Zelda game for the first time ever. (No, the CDi games don't count.) And with Dragon Quest III HD-2D-64DD Remake, the announcement of the same treatment for DQ1&2, and new entries in the Mario & Luigi (surprise!) and Mario Party (not-such-a-surprise!) series, it was easy to overlook the other gems - but gems there were, many and various.

The year ahead is looking great for Switch owners, and there's surely even more exciting news to come. Nothing like the smell of new hardware!