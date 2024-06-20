Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 769k

If you're anything like us, you probably watched the debut trailer for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond in a slight daze. Not only were we reeling from the sheer quality of games like The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics, and Mario & Luigi: Brothership, but we're still astounded that, after seven years of waiting, we finally got our first proper look at Samus' latest adventure.

With that in mind, there may have been some details that might have passed you by; little nuggets of information or easter eggs that could provide some vital context to the new game ahead of its release in 2025. Thankfully, then, the lovely Alex Olney is here to walk us through the new trailer and point out everything that you might have missed.

Now, we're only humans, so if there's anything you might have spotted that we haven't covered here, then please do let us know with a comment in the usual place.