The arrival of Rareware's classic Perfect Dark and Acclaim's Turok: Dinosaur Hunter via the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack was a very welcome announcement in the June 2024 Nintendo Direct. Both titles are the first entries in Nintendo's new, separate N64 app with a 'MATURE 17+' label.

Following on from the Japanese version which launched when GoldenEye came to the service back in 2023, this 'adults-only' app will be a repository for any M-rated games with blood, language, or other naughtiness that the ESRB deems unsuitable for younger gamers. In the case of Perfect Dark and Turok, it's the blood and violence that sets them apart from the other family-friendly N64 games on NSO.

This opens the door for other adult-only N64 games to come, of course, so we've rounded up a selection that we'd love to see on Nintendo Switch Online. As you'll see, not all of them are stone-cold classics, but we'd argue that NSO is perhaps the best and most convenient venue for games that you wouldn't spend money on, but are still intriguing in some way and worth investigating. Very few people would buy a standalone release of, say, Winback, but as part of a service you already pay for, you might be charmed by it.