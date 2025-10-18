Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

I'm playing with lots of balls this weekend. That is to say, I'll be booting up Xenotilt: Hostile Pinball Action and BALL x PIT.

Both games are relentlessly addictive, and I'm hesitant to say which I prefer, but I'd probably lean a little closer to Xenotilt at the moment. It's just so damn good. My review will be live at some point today (Saturday), so be sure to check that out if you'd like to find out more.

Jim Norman, Staff Writer

Oh no, much to my surprise, I am having a good time playing Pokémon Legends: Z-A. It’s been a long time since I’ve felt this with a new mainline entry, so I’m going to ride the wave for as long as possible.

Will I be tired of it by Monday? Maybe, but that’s a risk I’m willing to take for as long as I get to see my beloved Totodile waddle around next to me.

PJ O'Reilly - Staff Writer

This weekend I’m really hoping to spend a lot more personal gaming time than usual on the Switch 2 as I’ve gone mad and bought a bunch of new games for it. My haul includes Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter and Absolum, both of which I’ve yet to start, but am very, very excited about!

I’ve also added BALL x PIT to the mix, and Ollie has gone and got me well up for trying some Xenotilt, so that’s most likely gonna get snapped up too, before I forget about it due to just how many games are starting to pile in now. Hades II should be getting a shot too, but what hope do I have keeping up with all this lot? We’re gonna need more hours added to days soon.

Kate Gray, Contributor

I'm helping to judge a games award this month, which means playing lots of games that came out this year (and some that aren't out yet!) I can't talk about most of them, but it did give me a chance to finally play Strange Antiquities, and I had actually forgotten how clever the first game was.

The puzzles are really well-designed, with very thoughtful logic, and there are tons of neat features in Antiquities that make it even easier and more pleasurable to play. I had no idea what I was doing for the first few minutes (there isn't much of a tutorial, and I think it suffers for it) but exploring the small shop ends up being its own reward, anyway. It's really good!

Alana Hagues, Deputy Editor

I'm basically only playing Pokémon Legends: Z-A right now, all for you lovely lot. I wish I enjoyed it as much as others seem to, but alas, I might just have to accept that Pokémon isn't for me anymore. Keep an eye out for some more helpful tips from yours truly, of course.

I have my eyes on Ball X Pit and Absolum, though — as soon as I have the time... Have a good weekend!

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

Since I haven’t really been a part of the Pocket Monster madness from the beginning, I will be entertained in a galaxy far, far away. Star Wars Outlaws is still delivering a ton of fun when searching off the main road. Super happy to finally have Xenotilt: Hostile Pinball Action on Switch because I can’t rotate my giant TV to play this in tate mode so portable mode it is (make sure you check the previous game Demon’s Tilt if you missed it). Still dabbing at Hades II and Gearbits.

UFO 50 report: 36 of 50 games played. More amazing stuff from this endless package, with the arena rogue light run’n’gun Overbold, the sequel to Campanella and the belt action Fist Hell being particular highlights.

Game of the week is BALL x PIT. I was already sold on the entire thing thanks to a recent STEAM fest demo but now, both on TV and on the go this is one seriously addictive game! Yee be warned!

Nile Bowie, Contributor

I recently picked up Xenotilt, the endlessly replayable new pinball game with sharp cyberpunk aesthetics from the makers of the acclaimed Demon's Tilt. And it's a feast for the senses, to say the least. It's approachable, integrating fresh ideas like activating gun turrets and bullet hell mechanics with your ball, but deceptively technical—especially if you want to see all the table has to offer. I'll be playing a lot of that this weekend.

Likewise, I've just grabbed BALL x PIT, published by Devolver Digital. I haven't jumped in yet, but I've been extremely intrigued by this title ever since I saw the trailer for it. It's been described as a mix of Vampire Survivors and Breakout, with influences from other puzzle games and roguelikes, and I'm just a hundred percent on board with this. It really looks like nothing else, and the reviews have been very encouraging—so I wouldn't object to getting totally sucked in.

Well, that's what we have planned for this weekend, but what about you? Let us know your picks in the following poll.