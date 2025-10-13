Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is out now on the Switch, but with sub-optimal performance, many fans are eagerly awaiting its eventual release on the Switch 2.

In a new interview with Traxion, series producer Takashi Iizuka explained why the game needed more time before launching on the Switch 2, and his reasoning is pretty much in line with what we'd expected. Supposedly, the Switch 2 launch date of 5th June 2025 meant that the development team simply needed more time to optimise the game properly.

“We wanted to release the Switch 2 version at the same time [as other platforms].

“But because the console’s release date was later, we wanted to make sure we could provide a game that optimised the new console."

Nevertheless, Iizuka stresses that the game will achieve content parity with other platforms, including the Switch. One reason for this was the cross-play compatibility, with Iizuka stating "it’s important for people to get the same level of experience, no matter what console they are using".

It's not yet been confirmed whether CrossWorlds will max out at 4K resolution on the Switch 2, but we're expecting 60fps gameplay at the very least. Only time will tell, but hopefully we won't have to wait too much longer to see exactly how the game runs on Nintendo's new console.